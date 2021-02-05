The Rangers administrator doubts that the proper investigation will take place





The Rangers administrator who won 12 12m in damages and legal costs from the Crown Office and the Prosecutor’s Fiscal Service has “no confidence” that allegations he is making about criminal conduct by prosecutors will be properly investigated.

Sunday National and The National revealed last month that David Whitehouse and his other Rangers administrator had been paid 24 24m in damages and legal costs for the malicious prosecution of the two men by the Office Crown.

Yesterday in the Hearing Court in a virtual hearing before Lord Tire, Gerry Moynihan QC, acting for the Crown Office, said Lord Attorney James Wolffe QC would give “due diligence” to the allegations of criminal activity arising from the case civilian independent external QC would be involved if such an investigation continued. Moynihan told the court that his team’s investigations had found no evidence of criminal behavior. He said: “What I have been instructed to make clear is that the investigations undertaken for the purposes of these actions which were under the direction of the Lord Advocate and carried out by a team led by me, have so far revealed no conduct. criminal ” He added that the Lord’s Advocate would have “in principle no objection to Whitehouse making any accusation of criminal or disciplinary misconduct as he saw fit” but stressed that the civil actions had been settled on the grounds that there was no suspicion of activity criminal by those involved. Moynihan was responding to Whitehouse attorney Roddy Dunlop QC, who told Lord Tire his client had information about prosecutors he wanted to bring before an investigation. He said “many commentators” on the issue in the press and legal articles had said it was “unimaginable in modern day Scotland that we could have a prosecution that was unwarranted and malicious and yet this is exactly it. what we have here. He added that “Whitehouse wants to know why it happened” and wanted to “fully participate” in any such investigation. Whitehouse and Clark have been paid milion 24m, and The National has revealed that their employers at the time, bankruptcy experts Duff & Phelps, will take legal action against the Crown Office for damaging their reputation with an insider. which it claims harms will amount to “tens of millions”. Another administrator David Grier and former club chief executive Charles Green and director Imran Ahmad were also prosecuted and will receive injuries in due course. Whitehouse intimidated after yesterday’s court hearing that he had “no confidence” in any investigation. Jack Irvine, a Whitehouse spokesman, said: “David had to struggle for four long years to reach the truth in the face of bitter opposition. We have no doubt that there are serious questions to be answered. “Senior Adviser to the Lord Advocate Gerry Moynihan QC, said today that the review of evidence by his team did not reveal any criminal behavior. We would point out that the same team insisted for four years that there was nothing wrong with the prosecution, only to dramatically change position at the last minute. “The fact that Moynihan’s statement was made today, before the end of the trial and the filing of a formal complaint, gives us no confidence that the Crown Office will investigate our concerns comprehensively, fairly and objectively.”







