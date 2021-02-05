Judicial records in international cases claim concealment in the 2010 border death

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The 2010 death of a man at the hands of federal agents at the San Ysidro Port of Entry resulted in an alleged concealment involving the destruction of evidence and falsification of reports, according to court records released Thursday by lawyers representing the victim’s family.

Evidence submitted to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights includes statements by three former Department of Homeland Security officials who claim that border officials obstructed the investigation into the death of 42-year-old Anastasio Hernandez-Rojas, who was beaten with sticks. and was repeatedly shocked with an electric shock weapon while leaning and handcuffed at the San Diego border crossing facility on May 28, 2010. He died a few days later in a hospital.

The census claims that at least eight agents from Border Patrol, Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement were involved in Hernandez-Roja’s death, while at least 10 agents worked to conceal or destroy evidence.

He also alleges that CBP officials pushed a narrative that Hernandez-Rojas was militant and incompatible with agents before his death, while other evidence showed he was handcuffed and on the ground.

Agencies did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the new registration.

Family lawyers, who include lawyers from the UC Berkeley School of Law International Human Rights Clinic and the San Diego Alliance, say his case is the first known extrajudicial murder case involving U.S. law enforcement that will be decided.

“These former DHS officials have uncovered how impunity is predetermined not only in this case but also in other border law killings,” said Roxanna Altholz, co-director of the International Clinic of Human Rights Law at UC Berkeley.

“The CBP has developed a system that protects border agents from surveillance and tolerates misconduct and corruption,” she said. “Impunity is an inevitable result of the lack of effective accountability mechanisms and the use of force laws that authorize unnecessary and disproportionate force. We are all in danger when the largest enforcement agency in the country can beat and mitigate without consequences a unarmed person in custody while he is handcuffed to the ground asking for mercy. “

The record includes testimony from James Wong, then Deputy Assistant Commissioner for Home Affairs of the CBP; James F. Tomsheck, then an assistant commissioner of the CBP Office of Home Affairs; and John Dupuy, who served as DHS Assistant Inspector General for Investigations beginning in 2012.

Tomsheck claimed that CBP Deputy Commissioner David Aguilar indicated that he wanted the reports to reflect that Hernandez-Rojas was “standing, unrestrained and militant when criticized” and that Aguilar wanted me to falsify the reports and did not want this critical piece of events to be accurately documented ”.

Tomsheck testified that the Home Office was constantly told “that Anastasio was not restrained, that he was standing and that he was combative when he was mocked.” Tomsheck said other reports obtained showed a contradictory set of events, that Hernandez-Rojas was “face to face and handcuffed when harassed”.

Dupuy said he became aware of an eyewitness video that “directly contradicted the CBP version of the event.” The video allegedly showed Hernandez-Rojas “handcuffed to a fetal position on the ground, praying for his life”. Attempts to reopen the investigation after the discovery of this image were thwarted, Dupuy claims.

Wong claimed that Border Patrol agents deleted some images of eyewitnesses.

“It may have been appropriate for these videos to be copied and saved by the Border Patrol. “However, by destroying the videos, the agents manipulated the evidence and had to be prosecuted for that behavior,” Wong said.

Officials also claim that the Border Patrol began its investigation into the death even though it had no jurisdiction to do so, and that its investigation failed to investigate why such force was used against Hernandez-Rojas.

In 2015, the Department of Justice announced it would not prosecute criminal charges against the agents involved. Two years later, a $ 1 million deal was reached with the Hernandez-Rojas family.

The IACHR decided last summer that it would have the authority to hear the case.

Maria Puga, Hernandez-Roja’s widow, said in a statement: “Above all, I want an apology for what the border guards did to my husband. They treated him like an animal, not like a human and killed him. They destroyed my family and they continue to destroy other families.

“They will not stop until they are held accountable,” she said. “That’s why we’re also looking for a new investigation that looks at evidence that has been ignored and looks at trying to cover up what happened. the indignation we have suffered. ”