NFL International Series to be back in 2021





The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic may have prevented the NFL from playing their annual international games in London and Mexico City last year, but as 2021 begins to take shape, Commissioner Roger Goodell has made clear their stance on the international series “We will be back.” “We are planning for international games in 2021. This is the approach we will follow,” said Goodell on Thursday. This news does not come as a surprise thanks to the growth of sports abroad, especially in Europe. In fact, since 2021, Green Bay Packers are the only franchise yet to play in London. However, investing in the International Series goes far beyond simple love for the sport. READ MORE: Washington GM Mayhew: ‘This Is My Dream Job’ The League has spent considerably in recent years to increase their presence abroad, again especially in Europe. This investment includes NFL Academy, geared towards awarding top British coaches and the opportunity to win Stateside football scholarships. Then there are the NFL’s financial contributions to new Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, the first NFL stadium built on purpose outside the US However, despite the prevailing optimism that London and Mexico City could return to the NFL schedule in 2021, it is far from a deal concluded at this point, especially given that the UK is currently still stuck. “We will definitely stay in close contact with our partners and make sure we are doing it safely,” Goodell said. “If at some point we do not think we can do it safely, we will do it resolutely.” READ MORE: Tips & Warnings WFT: No trade for QB Deshaun Watson? Mexico City was scheduled to host a match in 2020, with London expected to host four, including two of those Jacksonville Jaguars’ home games – the first time any team has done this. With Jacksonville increasing their presence in London, the ownership of their owner Shahid Khan at London-based Fulham FC, the championship investment in the aforementioned stadium and the increase in the number of matches expected from the English capital, seemed somewhat inevitable since it will ultimately be a franchise across the pond. Of course, the pandemic has put every prospect of a movement on hold. But if nothing else, the somewhat disruptive international games look set to return this year – allowing Covid.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos