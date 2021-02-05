Here are Utah resources and tips to take care of your mental health during the pandemic





Experts offer tips to help you manage extra stress. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Snow falls in Salt Lake City Memory Grove on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Going out and doing some physical activity every day can help Utahns mental health during the pandemic, state health officials say. .

Utahns need to take care of their mental health as the COVID-19 pandemic ends, state health officials say, and fear of the coronavirus should not stop anyone from seeking care. Providers have the ability to meet patients virtually and equipment is taking abundant and effective measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 it is safe to seek professional help, new state report in Utahns mental health said. Among the resources it offers: If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-8255 or the UNI Crisis Line at 801-587-3000. Other crisis sources and crisis-related hotlines (suicide, domestic violence, mental health, substance abuse) are available on this page at utahsuicideprevention.org ; Find more information on coronavirus country websites Behavioral health services are open to caregivers and those experiencing mental health concerns or substance use. Utahns can get help by contacting their insurance provider or by visiting this map new report departments also includes tips for protecting your mental health during a pandemic. Associate more as long as it is done safely, such as through phone calls or video calls, suggests Michael Staley, who tracks and investigates suicides within the Utah Department of Health. Maintaining relationships is a good way to improve mental health and allows you to care for friends and loved ones who may show warning signs of poor or deteriorating mental health, he said. These signs may include talking about suicide or death, increased substance use, frequent nervousness and anger, the onset of depression or anxiety, and withdrawal from friends and family, the report said. Other ways to support your mental health suggest: Read something uplifting. Distinguish your exposure to news media and find your balance between information and departure. Connect with your friends and loved ones by phone, email, text messaging, or through face-to-face platforms like Skype or FaceTime. Acknowledge your feelings and talk to a friend or loved one about them. Take a break and get out. Get some physical activity every day. Spend time in person in groups of less than 10 people maintaining a good physical distance (6 meters away) and / or wearing masks. Children may have different mental health needs stemming from the pandemic, the report said. Younger children may withdraw or approach, have stomach pain or changes in sleeping habits. Older children may argue with others or break away from family and friends. Reporting tips: Be open, honest, and age-appropriate. Your children have already heard and seen information about things happening. Try to limit it and make them check with you to help them understand the myth from the fact. Play with your children and look for topics of fear or danger where you can be soothing, comforting, supportive and move on to positive outcomes. Practice controlled breathing or progressive muscle relaxation with them. Use a magazine or emotion tracker with them. Help them focus on what we can change and by practicing leaving what we cannot. Keep routines and schedules, including school, homework, social time, and positive family time. Model the importance of self-care. Traditional sources of support for parents have also been reduced with COVID-19, the report noted, suggesting Utahns control children, neighbors and co-workers who have children. Offer for help. A word of understanding or a simple smile can go a long way in helping struggling parents, she said. It is extremely important for all of us to act as committed passers-by.

