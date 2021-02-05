Self-reliance in defense production is essential to India’s strategic autonomy, says Rajnath Singh





Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 5 (ANI): Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said achieving self-reliance in the production of defense equipment is a crucial factor in maintaining India ‘s strategic autonomy.

Addressing ‘Startup Manthan’ at Aero India 2021, the Minister of Defense said, “Our government is well aware that startups that are the latest entrants in the defense manufacturing sector require that additional boost. To this end, we, the we have taken many steps to promote and encourage this partnership with private industry “.

“Gaining self-confidence in the production of defense equipment is an essential factor in maintaining India ‘s strategic autonomy. Defense Excellence Innovation (iDEX) stands out as one of the most effective and executed initial defense ecosystems created in our country.” “said the Minister of Defense.

This comes after a contract for the production of 83 LCA Tejas fighters was handed over to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) by the Ministry of Defense at Aero India 2021 on Wednesday.

Speaking further on the Startup India campaign in India, he added: “Startup India was based on three main pillars – simplification and holding hands, funding and incentives and industry-academia partnerships.”

“4500 harvests of investments made in 384 start-ups through funding scheme funds. Our economy will soon be run by start-ups,” said Rajnath Singh.

The Defense Minister said Start-up Manthan will provide a unique opportunity for beginners to showcase their skills, products and services to “an audience led by industry leaders and business decision makers”.

“The iDEX Open Challenge initiative creates opportunities for innovators to propose ways to utilize their technological capabilities to strengthen our nation’s military capability. Anyone with an idea that can be used in defense and airspace can apply under this initiative, “Singh added.

While 45 MSMEs received orders worth Rs 203 Crore, Singh said, “I am very happy to announce that 45 MSMEs participating in Aero India have already received orders worth Rs 203 Cr. This is very heartbreaking news and “I’m sure they will grow further in the times to come.”

On Thursday, the Defense Minister had said that India is ready to supply various types of missile systems, Light Fighter Aircraft (LCA) and other weapons systems including missiles, helicopters, tanks and artillery to foreign friendly countries in Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

India is ready to supply IOR nations with various types of missile systems, LCAs / helicopters, light multi-role transport aircraft, warships and patrol boats, artillery systems, tanks, radars, military vehicles, electronic warfare and other weapons systems. "Singh had said at the IOR Defense Ministers' Conclave in Bengaluru. (ANI)







