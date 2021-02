Green houses in front of the garden have doubled in five years, RHS survey reveals

Homes with green, plant-filled front gardens have doubled in six years according to a new survey by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) as people take more pride in their homes. The front garden greenery has grown to an area seventy times larger than Hyde Park since 2015, with over a million more plant-only spaces. The number of front gardens without plants has halved. Using the results of a new RHS survey of 2,056 UK adults conducted by YouGov and data from a 2015 survey conducted by Ipsos Mori, RHS has found that plant cover in front gardens has increased by almost forty square miles in just five years. The charity warned that there is still work to be done in order to unlock the potential of unused garden space, which could be an important area for wild damage. Over a third of front gardens contain less than a quarter of the plant cover according to the study, and 2.5 million have no plants at all. RHS Director of Science and Collections Professor Alistair Griffiths says; RHS has been promoting the importance of adding plants to paved gardens since 2015 when we launched our UK Greening campaign. Although there is still much to do, we are excited when we see an improvement which has been helped by the millions of people taking over the garden over the block and buying more plants to grow inside and out. RHS science suggests that this significant increase in greenery will bring far-reaching benefits to human mental and physical health and to wildlife; improving air quality, helping to protect water from rainfall and cooling cities in the hot summer months. RHS has previously asked its members to grow their gardens forward to combat loneliness, as people are more likely to talk to neighbors while caring for plants in the front of their home. The survey also found that Wales (3 per cent) and the South West of England (5 per cent) have fewer paved gardens than any other region. Wales (38 percent) followed by Scotland (34 percent) and the South West of England (32 percent) have the greenest gardens ahead. Professor Griffiths added: Let us continue to drive this wave of gardening enthusiasm and fill our gardens and homes with plants, no matter how small the space, to feel better about it and give the environment a much needed incentives. Even the addition of a single plant to an empty space has the power to set up.







