West Bengal, Bihar, Assam to Witness Medium Rain and Storm on February 6; Five states on the orange alarm | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles





Dark rain clouds hover over Kolkata, West Bengal. (Sajal Mukherjee / BCCL Kolkata) Friday, February 5th : Parts of neighboring East, Northeast and Central India are set to experience wet conditions for the next two days, i.e. 5-6 February. In anticipation of the forecast weather, an orange alarm has been issued in five states in the region. According to the Meteorological Department of India (IMD), a western disturbance like a cyclonic turnover is located over North Pakistan and adjacent Jammu & Kashmir as of Friday morning. The system has already brought snow and rain over the northern and northwestern parts of the country. Today, this concern is about to interact with the southeastern winds of the lowest level blowing towards the land from the Bay of Bengal. This interaction will effectively cause isolated rain to light to moderate dispersal, storms and lightning over Uttar Pradesh East, Madhya Pradesh East and North Chhattisgarh on Friday, February 5th. A day later, as western unrest progresses eastward, these conditions will simultaneously shift eastward, bringing rain over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya on Saturday. Therefore, IMD has issued an orange alarm over East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on Friday; and over Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal come on Saturday. This advisor instructs residents to be prepared for severe weather. Moreover, a yellow clock, which encourages people to be aware of their local weather situation, is also set over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand on Friday; and across Assam and Meghalaya on Saturday. 2-day rain forecast over India on February 5-6. (TWC Meeting Team) The Weather Channel team adds that before the western disturbance dissipates, this could also affect the weather in Arunachal Pradesh starting Saturday afternoon. Also, the northwest winds are expected to become more visible in all the northern plains and the central highlands also by Saturday. This will result in the Gangetic Plains experiencing their average maximum temperatures dropping by around 4C this weekend and next week. Meanwhile, since the beginning of 2021, the whole of East and Northeast India has received below normal rainfall compared to its usual standards. Between January 1 and February 4, the states of Arunachal Pradesh (29.9 mm), Sikkim (22.4 mm), Assam (11.1 mm) and Tripura (7.5 mm) recorded all deficit rainfall compared to their respective long-term figures. On the other hand, like Nagaland (5.7 mm), Mizoram (2.9 mm), Jharkhand (1 mm), West Bengal (0.8 mm), Meghalaya (0.5 mm) and Bihar (0.2 mm) ) have recorded a large deficit of rains in this period. ** For weather, science and COVID-19 updates on the go, download Weather Channel application (in Android and iOS store). It’s free!

