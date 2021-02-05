Less than 1% of Tokyo residents ‘have antibodies’

A survey by the Japanese health ministry shows that less than one percent of people in Tokyo and four other prefectures are estimated to have had antibodies against the coronavirus last December.

Ministry officials say this means that most of Japan’s population has not yet received antibodies and they are urging people not to leave their guard.

Antibodies, which are a type of blood protein, are produced after people become infected with the virus. The presence of antibodies in the blood suggests that the infection has occurred in the past.

The ministry tested blood samples of about 15,000 residents aged 20 or more from the prefectures of Tokyo, Osaka, Miyagi, Aichi and Fukuoka, from December 14 to 25.

The subjects were randomly selected by those who wanted to be tested. The ministry released the test results on Friday.

The results show that the antibodies were confirmed in 0.91 percent of people tested in Tokyo, 0.58 percent in Osaka, 0.54 percent in Aichi, 0.19 percent in Fukuoka and 0.14 percent in Miyagi.

Antibody tests were already conducted in Tokyo, Osaka and Miyagi prefectures in June.

Compared to the June test, the Tokyo figure rose 0.81 percentage points. The figures rose 0.41 points in Osaka and 0.11 points in Miyagi.

Officials are urging the public to remain cautious about the coronavirus. They note that the antibodies in those who were infected may disappear over time, which means that they will lose their immunity to the virus.