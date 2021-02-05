International
Farmers forced to fight for justice: Anand Sharma Congress in Rajya Sabha
Anand Sharma also held the central government responsible for the situation that has arisen as the farmers’ protests entered their 72nd day.
The three central farm laws were once again the topic of discussion in Rajya Sabha on Friday, as Congress lawmaker Anand Sharma made the Center responsible for the situation created. Sharma also expressed sympathy for Delhi Police personnel, who suffered injuries after the farmers’ tractor parade became violent on 26 January.
Read also | New wall-like structure in Tikri, police reposition nails in Ghazipur
Farmers were forced to fight for their rights and get justice. The Government of India is responsible for the situation created. I want to pay homage to the 194 farmers who died during the protests, the ANI news agency quoted Sharma as saying in the Upper House.
We express our condolences to the police personnel and officers who were injured during the January 26 violence. No one has the right to attack those who are performing their duties. The Red Castle incident has sent shock waves across the nation and should be investigated, Sharma said.
According to Delhi Police, more than 500 of its personnel were injured in violent clashes with some farmers, who deviated from the road agreed between the police and the farmers’ leaders and entered the Capital for their March Day march. Republic. A protesting farmer also lost his life in the January 26 clashes. His family members and eyewitnesses claimed he was shot to death by police, who, in turn, claim he died while his tractor turned into a turtle and have released CCTV footage in support of their claim.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, congressional secretary general, visited Navreet Singh family members in Uttar Pradesh Rampur on Thursday.
Read also | Priyanka Gandhi attends the prayer meeting of a farmer who died during the violence on day R
All three laws were passed in September last year amid chaotic scenes in Parliament, particularly in Rajya Sabha. Protests against the laws began in Punjab and moved to Delhi in November. Eleven rounds of talks have taken place between the Union government and farmers’ unions and have been without end. On Saturday, farmers will begin a pan-India roadblock.
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Close
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]