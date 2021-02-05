Farmers forced to fight for justice: Anand Sharma Congress in Rajya Sabha

The three central farm laws were once again the topic of discussion in Rajya Sabha on Friday, as Congress lawmaker Anand Sharma made the Center responsible for the situation created. Sharma also expressed sympathy for Delhi Police personnel, who suffered injuries after the farmers’ tractor parade became violent on 26 January.

Farmers were forced to fight for their rights and get justice. The Government of India is responsible for the situation created. I want to pay homage to the 194 farmers who died during the protests, the ANI news agency quoted Sharma as saying in the Upper House.

We express our condolences to the police personnel and officers who were injured during the January 26 violence. No one has the right to attack those who are performing their duties. The Red Castle incident has sent shock waves across the nation and should be investigated, Sharma said.

According to Delhi Police, more than 500 of its personnel were injured in violent clashes with some farmers, who deviated from the road agreed between the police and the farmers’ leaders and entered the Capital for their March Day march. Republic. A protesting farmer also lost his life in the January 26 clashes. His family members and eyewitnesses claimed he was shot to death by police, who, in turn, claim he died while his tractor turned into a turtle and have released CCTV footage in support of their claim.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, congressional secretary general, visited Navreet Singh family members in Uttar Pradesh Rampur on Thursday.

All three laws were passed in September last year amid chaotic scenes in Parliament, particularly in Rajya Sabha. Protests against the laws began in Punjab and moved to Delhi in November. Eleven rounds of talks have taken place between the Union government and farmers’ unions and have been without end. On Saturday, farmers will begin a pan-India roadblock.