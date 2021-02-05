Rising Variants, Distribution Strait, Vaccine Debate Over 65: Global Weekly Highlights

These are the global coronavirus stories you need to know about this week.

Vietnam is reporting the first COVID-19 outbreak in almost 2 months. Beinshte found in a factory in the northern province of Hai Duong. The spread has spread to at least 10 cities and provinces, including the capital Hanoi. The UK variant was discovered in 12 of 276 newly diagnosed patients.

Japan is located in prolongs his state of emergency for Tokyo and other regions by March 7, as hospitals continue to come under pressure despite a drop in new COVID-19 cases.

Singapore became the first Asian country in approve Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine after his Health Sciences Authority gave temporary authorization for over 18 years old.

MB is past the pinnacle, Chief Medical Adviser Professor Chris Whitty said on Wednesday. However, cases, hospitalizations and deaths remain high. The first dose vaccines passed 10 million on Tuesday, with 1 in 5 adults now vaccinated. However, the E484K virus mutation that has been seen in the South African and Brazilian variants and that is linked to the impact of vaccine efficacy has now been detected in UK variants. Door-to-door testing is taking place in areas where the South African variant has been found in people without a travel history.

The University of Oxford released preliminary data showing that its AstraZeneca-produced vaccine is 76% effective against symptomatic infection for 3 months after a single dose. He also suggested the vaccine reduce the transmission of infections, with a 67% reduction in positive tampons among those vaccinated. A UK Biobank study found that 99% of people who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 retained antibodies to the virus for 3 months after infection.

In Belgium, 3% of the population has received the first vaccine even though many care workers in Wallonia and Brussels have refused the vaccination. The health authorities decided that The AstraZeneca vaccine will not be given to people over 55 years of age in the beginning.

Deaths in Spain reached 724 on Tuesday, the highest since the start of the pandemic. The number of new infections seems to be slowly declining with incidence in 14 days remaining high at 815 cases per 100,000 people. Spain will decide in the coming days whether or not to use the AstraZeneca vaccine at age 65. The Spanish government has also recognized COVID-19 as an occupational disease for health workers, ensuring greater job security. Spain is air travel restriction from Brazil and South Africa to help prevent the entry of new variants into the country.

Portugal has the highest mortality rate in the European Union, with 247.55 deaths per million inhabitants. In January, the country had 5,576 deaths (44.6% of the total since the pandemic began) and 306,838 infections (42.6% of the total). With the health system on the verge of collapse, the country is looking international assistance. As of Wednesday, 350,945 doses of vaccine were administered.

In Italy, the pandemic trend is slightly improving. The R number is now 0.84 but there is still pressure on health services. AIFA, the Italian national drug regulator, approved the AstraZeneca vaccine for 18- to 55-year-olds, but later extended it to older people. Italy is facing a political crisis and Mario Draghi, the former President of the European Central Bank, was asked to form an interim government.

In France, cases are still high, including the UK variant. Since the start of the vaccination campaign 1,682,951 first doses have been given, and 140,140 second doses. On Tuesday, in a television interview, President Emmanuel Macron promised that vaccination offers would be offered to all adults who want it “until the end of the summer.” Vaccination of retired people and care homes should be completed by mid-February.

France is only offering the AstraZeneca vaccine for under-65s due to lack of evidence in older adults. According to the Ministry of Health, 2.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine are expected in France this month.

In Germany, national vaccination plans are being drafted, but there will be very few doses available in the first quarter of the year. Chancellor Angela Merkel said everyone could be offered the vaccination by the end of the summer.

In Brazil, regulatory agency Anvisa is evaluating the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. The country has experienced 13 days with a daily average of over 1,000 deaths, the longest period since last August. As of Wednesday, the country had administered 2,496,169 doses of vaccine, equaling 1.18% of the population.

Mexico authorized emergency use of Sputnik V vaccine and opened an online registry for age over 60 years in preparation for vaccine opening.

Peru data conditional approval of the Pfizer vaccine and expects to receive the first doses of Sinopharm vaccine by next week. Peru and Mexico have experienced the highest deaths from COVID-19 in the region health professionals.

Even as the new number of daily issues in United States have started to fall, one expert said things will get worse. Genomic tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows hundreds of cases of the UK variant found across the country, along with three cases of the South African variant, and one of the Brazilian variants. Meanwhile, frustration over the distribution of vaccines continues, with reports of some doctors facing a backlash after they were given the remaining doses of vaccines to people nearby who were out of priority groups. The federal government has now decided to send the vaccine directly to neighborhood pharmacies in an effort to speed up the reception, but a third of health care workers are unsure if they will get the vaccine.

