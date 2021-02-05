Captain Sir Tom Moore proudly displayed dolls knitted by the Edinburgh woman





“/> Sheila made Sir Tom’s knitted doll last year and sent it to him as a gift Sheila, from Corstorphine, decided to use her free time during the jam by knitting dolls inspired by what was happening in the world around her. Many were familiar with the symbols of hope including the rainbow, so in her spare time she knitted smiling nurses with face masks and large rainbows to hold the spirits up and place themselves on the screen, but also made a special extra doll of Captain Tom. I made the dolls in closure and sometime before October last year I sent a knit to Sir Tom and a nurse to him. They would just be sitting around my house, so I just thought it would be something good, she said, I did not think much about it at the time, but I got a nice thank you card from the one I am i sure many people got who had sent them gifts. Register in our daily newspaper Bulletin i cut the noise “/> Sheila spotted her knits exposed in Captain Tom’s window While covering Sir Toms passing, STV News played a clip which featured some footage from his hometown of Bedfordshire, Marston Moretaine, where he lived with his family. Messages of condolence and flowers were left in his house, but a special shot in the house window showed the two knitted dolls Sheila had sent him. She said, I was not seeing the news at the time, but when they came, I started getting phone calls from friends and my daughter to say my Captain Tom doll was in his window! Well I thought, it must have been something he would keep there for everyone to see. Sheila then managed to see the clip and her braids in his window. “/> She also made nurses and rainbows, one of which has appeared in Sick Kids I’ve been knitting for years, my mom used to, but Ive put the kit away now and I’ve got a rim and some color why I’m not sure how good it will be in it! She added, I was just trying on many different patterns to make dolls, obviously it was not a pattern I had to follow to make a Captain Tom, but the cop pattern was similar to the jacket, so I was changing small pieces their and make the walker and his nose straight, which were the biggest challenges. While her knitting kit can be removed for now, the thoughtfulness of Sheilas gestures has clearly impacted the Sir Toms family and those closest to home. Like Sir Tom, she knitted a nurse for her neighbor Jackie, who works at Sick Kids. The nurse doll proudly appears in the capital hospital as a mascot for all those who work there and the children who are visiting. The rest of her models, including other nurse dolls and the rainbow she created, she donated to Castle Streets Treasure Trove for sale and funds to be placed for their charity Royal Edinburgh Repository and Self Aid Society. A message from the Editor: Thanks for reading this article. We are more dependent on your support than ever since the change in consumer habits brought about by the coronavirus affects our advertisers. If you have not already done so, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by obtaining a digital subscription.

