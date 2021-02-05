Key Pacific body in crisis as Palau emerges over leadership row, Australia / NZ News & Top Stories

KOROR, PALAU (AFP) – Palau announced on Friday (February 5th) that it was leaving the Pacific Islands Forum for a leadership feud, threatening the future of a major group in a region where China and the United States are vying for influence.

Palau said his departure was prompted by the failure of his favorite candidate to win the election as the group’s secretary general, with four other Micronesian nations also threatening to back down over the issue.

The 18-member forum consists mainly of small island states along with Australia and New Zealand and is a key element of the US allies’ diplomatic efforts in the region.

The five Micronesian countries had argued that it was their turn to elect the forum secretary general under an informal arrangement that has stood for decades.

But their favorite candidate was ousted when former Cook Islands Prime Minister Henry Puna won a single vote for the post by a single vote Thursday.

“Following the recent events, the government of the Republic of Palau will end its participation in the Pacific Islands Forum,” the government said in a diplomatic note obtained by AFP.

“The process regarding the appointment of the secretary general has clearly shown to the Republic of Palau that unity, regionalism and the Pacific Route no longer run the forum.”

The other four members of the Micronesian bloc – the Marshall Islands, Kiribati, Nauru and the Federated States of Micronesia – will hold a virtual meeting next Monday to discuss Palau’s leadership.

A split in the forum could provide an opening for China to increase its influence with sparsely populated but strategically important Pacific island countries.

It would also risk diluting the Pacific’s strong message to the rest of the globe on climate change.

Many of the small island states of the region face floods from rising seas and the forum has been a pioneer in raising the issue on the world stage and seeking meaningful action.

‘Better to withdraw’

The group was established in 1971 as the South Pacific Forum, adopting its current name and expanding its membership in 1999.

Just this week, chairman Kausea Natano was congratulating the group on reaching its 50th anniversary and saying support from members remains steady.

However, the Micronesian nations have long felt that their Pacific island states in the north have been neglected in favor of their larger and more influential southern neighbors.

“What we have seen is a South Pacific looking out of the North Pacific and we see it deeply unfortunate,” Micronesian President David Panuelo told Australian radio after the leadership vote.

“It is a great break in the unity (forum) and the spirit of cooperation.”

President Nauru Lionel Aingimea has already signaled his intention to step down.

“If this is the way Micronesia is treated, then it is better to withdraw from the forum,” he said in a statement Friday.

Palau’s diplomatic note also said the small island country would close its embassy in Fiji, saying the diplomatic mission was no longer needed now that it was withdrawing from the Suva-based group.

“Palau deeply regrets this situation and believes that its warm bilateral relationship with the Republic of Fiji will continue unharmed,” she said.