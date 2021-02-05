The smallest reptiles in the world? Scientists discover two species of nano chameleon in northern Madagascar | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles





The smallest chameleon discovered from Madagascar. (Frank Rain) Scientists have discovered a new species of chameleon that is so small that it can be easily inserted at your fingertips! This sunflower seed-sized reptile, named Brookesia nana, was spotted from the rain forest of northern Madagascar during a German-Madagascan expedition until 2012. His findings, however, were only recently published by one of the leading herpetologists, Frank Glaw, and his team. The researchers found two nano-chameleons of this species in the rainforest, with one identified as male, and the other, female. Male Brookesia nana measures only 13.5 mm or 0.53 inches long. According to the authors, its total length from nose to tail is measured at just 0.87 inches, which would make it the smallest among the 11,500 known species of such reptiles distributed in the mountain forests of northern Madagascar. In fact, it could also be one of the smallest reptile species on Earth, if not the smallest! The male nano-chameleon had also fully developed the hemipenes part of the reptile body used primarily for reproductive purposes, which is kept inverted inside the body. It can be as long as the body itself, and is usually present in most reptiles. On the other hand, the female chameleon was found to be slightly larger in size, with an overall length of 28.9 mm. A micro-CT scan revealed the development of eggs in the cavity of her body, which showed that she had reached sexual maturity. This trait of females that are larger than males is inherited in this chameleon family and is known as sexual dimorphism. Further, experts add that these reptiles are an impeccable example of paedomorphism, which means that they retain their juvenile traits even after they age. Interestingly, unlike other chameleons, Brookesia nana does not possess the ability to change body color. It lives mainly on the forest floor rather than in trees, and swallows spring mites and tails found mainly in leaf litter, using its typical shell language to strike prey. During the day, these tiny creatures erode the forest floor, while at night, they grab plant leaves for safety. Researchers are still trying to decipher how this species has managed to maintain the smallest body size, especially considering that other members of their family have grown in size as they mature. The study authors point out that the discovery of only two subjects gives them a very small chance of understanding the characteristics of these particular chameleons. The team has speculated that chameleons from this region may be even bigger or smaller at different heights. These extremely miniature chameleon species already appear to be at risk due to growing deforestation in the region. However, the Sorata massif region has recently been added to a new protected area in Madagascar, which gives hope that these little creatures can escape the brink of extinction. The study was published in the journal Nature Scientific Reports and can be accessed here

