Northern Territory government decides to ban seabed mining after nine-year moratorium

The Northern Territory government has announced plans to permanently ban seabed mining in Top End coastal waters.

Environment Minister Eva Lawler says they will fight any legal challenge against the decision

Northern Territory Minerals Council says there is no scientific evidence that seabed mining is harmless

Seabed mining involves targeting mineral deposits above or below the seabed often using hydraulic or mechanical excavation and is currently only permitted in Western Australia and Queensland for sand mining.

A Northern Territory moratorium on the controversial practice, which has been in force since 2012 and was renewed in 2015 and 2018, would expire on March 5, 2021.

Environment Minister Eva Lawler said the decision to ban seabed mining was taken after reviewing a report by the Northern Territory Environmental Protection Agency on community practice and feedback.

“We considered the impacts of seabed mining on the environment, in the sanctuaries, the limited information about how effectively it could be managed, and the voice of the community,” Ms. Lawler said.

“The information we have about the seabed and our marine environments is not extensive.

“So there would have to be a lot of environmental work that would have to be done, or by [mining] proposer or by the Government “.

She said the state already had several well-established industries, including the commercial fishing and aquaculture industries which relied on the pristine coastal environment.

Up to 14 requests to explore for minerals or sand in Northern Territory waters were filed with the Northern Territory Government.

Manganese deposits off the coast of Groote Eylandt and Limmen Bight were the main areas of interest for mining companies.

Underwater manganese deposits had been a target of interest to mining companies. (Supplied: Keep Latest Healthy Seas)

The NT Minerals Council supports the ban

The head of the Minerals Council of the Northern Territory Division of Australia Drew Wagner said he supported the Government’s decision to ban seabed mining.

“It’s a long enough bow to pull saying we can do it well, we can do it safely and that we can still, as part of our community, look at ourselves in the mirror and do it properly, “said Mr. Wagner.

“It has not been proven yet. Scientifically the risks are still there.

“So I do not think anyone, when everything is said and done, will be very surprised by the Minister’s announcement today.”

But Mr Wagner said the use of a moratorium by the government since 2012 had created uncertainty in the industry.

“It’s good to see that we’re seeing clear, distinct and discreet signals, rather than the soft instrument that is a moratorium.”

Environmental groups say seabed mining could disturb habitats for wildlife. (Reuters)

The moratorium was extended for six months

The seabed mining ban is not immediate, with the Northern Territory Government having to extend the moratorium by six months before a ban can be approved.

Ms. Lawler said before a ban was imposed, the Northern Territory Environment Act required consultation with stakeholders.

The government will defend any challenge to its proposed ban in the next six months, Ms Lawler said.

“I have said that I want this to be a priority of the Government to go further,” she said.

“If there is a legal challenge, then, of course, we would defend our decision.”

Adele Pedder from environmental group Keep Top End Coasts Healthy welcomed the ban and said any challenge to its deployment would be strongly opposed by many in the community.

“Across the Territory community scientists, the commercial fishing industry, recreational fishing and tourism, have all expressed concern about seabed mining,” she said.