Sonu Sood gets help from SC in cases of illegal construction: I feel acquitted
Sonu Sood has shared a long note for his followers after withdrawing his claim against BMC in the Supreme Court on Thursday.
Actor Sonu Sood is feeling ‘acquitted’ after Thursday’s hearing of his petition against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the Supreme Court. Sonu withdrew his petition, which challenged the BMC notice sent to him on allegations of illegal construction on his property.
According to the decision of the SC, the BMC can first process and decide on the order of a request submitted by it and which is pending the civil body. In the meantime, no coercive action will be taken against the actor.
Sonu wrote on Twitter to show how legal its structure is, a residential complex turned into a hotel. “Peace is not the absence of war but the presence of justice” – Harrison Ford. The Supreme Court has finally given me a fresh breath and time to take corrective action. The structure was always legal, no matter how I felt acquitted as I have always had maximum and complete trust in the judiciary and have always tried to abide by the law.My only effort has been to conduct my business in a fair manner, with all the necessary permits and permits to be required by law, “he wrote in a tweet.
Sonu added that he was targeted by malicious people. “Unfortunately, I had to suffer from certain people with bad designs, who were to hate my image. My request to everyone is not to submit to the demands of such people, who masquerade as social activists, but they are basically not.A good sense can prevail.My special thanks go to the team at Lawmen & White.His partners, Adv. Ujjawal Anand Sharma, Adv. Prashant Sivarajan & Advisor D.Kumanan, have been a a constant source of support In the end, as always, justice prevails, “he added in his message.
The actor had stated in his petition that his request for property conversion was approved by the Municipal Commissioner subject to the permission of the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA).
He said that the order of the high court of 13 January 2021 was approved without regard to the provisions of Article 43 (1) of the Maharashtra Regional and Urban Planning Act, 1966 and his request for the conversion of the accommodation into a residential hotel was submitted to 2018 before the relevant department.
