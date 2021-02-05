Rajasthan BJP MLA reserved for rape of Neemuch woman on pretext of marriage





Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajasthan MLA from Gogunda, Prataplal Bheel was booked on Friday on suspicion of raping a 35-year-old woman on the pretext of marriage, police said. The complainant, from the Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh, has accused the 56-year-old leader of seducing her in a physical relationship by falsely promising marriage. The MLA said he was unaware of the case filed against him. A few years ago, I had met Bheel at a social function held in Neemuch, where he was a guest; after which we became known and trusted each other for our unsatisfactory relationships with our partners. Gradually, we became good friends before the MLA proposed marriage to me, which I declined. But he continued to repeat his proposal on several occasions, which I finally accepted on condition that he obtain permission from his family members, reads the complainants’ statement. The complainant alleged that the MLA told her that he had split with his first wife with her consent in the presence of community leaders. Moreover, we continued meetings in Neemuch and Udaipur in the last two years. On November 8, 2020, the MLA called me to say that he had managed to convince his family members. After which, I arrived at an apartment in Udaipur, where he developed physical intercourse with me promising marriage. After that incident, he stopped receiving my phone calls and gradually started avoiding me, the woman said in the statement. Read also: Rajasthan HC issues illegal mining risk alert near Indo-Pak border She further claimed she was ignored by the MLA’s wife in January when she called the MLA. After this incident, the woman says, she realized she had been deceived. Police Officer (SP) Udaipur Rajeev Pachar said a case has been registered against the MLA under Article 376 (rape) of the IPC. The complainant’s statements were recorded and videography of the spot was made. The victim also underwent a medical test, he said. PS Udaipur added that since the case concerns an MLA, the investigation has been transferred to the crime branch. I have no idea about the case. I can not make any comment, said Gogunda MLA.

