Israel, a global leader in COVID vaccines, finds borders

TEL AVIV, Israel – When it comes to fighting the coronavirus, Israel is revealing the limits of vaccines.

“The country famous for its high-tech capability and spirit of innovation is the fastest vaccination country in the world, spurred on by national pride and a deep desire to start coming back to life,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. .

But experts say the country’s reopening will still take months, complicated by coronavirus mutations that have spread from Britain and South Africa, a reluctance among some sectors to abide by safety rules and fluctuations in the pace of human vaccinations. under 60 years old.

As the government is expected to begin easing a third nationwide deadlock in the coming days, there are likely to be further, partial shutdowns as the threat falls and leaks.

This will be a balancing act, said Eyal Leshem, director of the Center for Travel Medicine and Tropical Diseases at Sheba Medical Center.

In an impressive achievement, more than a third of Israel’s 9.3 million people have received at least one shot in just a few weeks, and over 1.9 million have received both doses, possibly putting the country on track to inoculated almost its entire adult population by the end of the Marsh.

In addition to praise for its speed, Israel has come under global criticism for expelling Palestinians from the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip. The situation has drawn attention to the global inequality in access to vaccines between rich and poor countries.

Rights groups say Israel has an obligation as an occupying power to vaccinate Palestinians. Israel denies having such a responsibility and says its priority is its citizens. However, Israel this week for the first time transferred 5,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine to the Palestinian Authority to inoculate medical workers.

In Israel, for the first time, researchers are beginning to see the effects of vaccinations, giving other nations a very early look at what can be expected of them.

Netanyahu on Thursday said that among people over 60, the first group vaccinated, serious hospitalization cases have dropped by 26% and confirmed infections have dropped by 45% over the past 16 days.

This is a direct result of vaccinations, he said. Vaccines work.

But other key indicators, including deaths and new infections, remain high, in part because of mutations spreading rapidly and the one-month delay time before the vaccine shows its full benefits.

Israel has reported about 7,000 new infections a day, one of the highest levels in the developed world. Nearly 5,000 people died, more than a quarter of them in January alone.

Israel has several advantages that suggest that its success in vaccinations cannot be easily copied elsewhere. Small is small, with 9.3 million people. There is a centralized and digitalized healthcare system, delivered through only four HMOs. And its leader, Netanyahu, has made car vaccination a key part of his re-election bid in March, personally negotiating deals with CEOs of Pfizer and Moderna.

Still, experts around the world are looking forward to it.

Israel’s aggressive inoculation program shows that it is really possible for a country to get vaccines in people’s arms quickly and efficiently, said Jonathan Crane, a bioethicist at Emory University in Atlanta. In an email, he praised the centralized effort, compared to the fragmented way vaccines in countries like the US are being distributed by different jurisdictions.

Even with these early signs of success, it is increasingly clear that there will be no pandemic the day after, a moment of celebration when people clean up to go back to work, hold large family gatherings or resume the social life they once knew .

Reopening will depend on many factors, including efforts to stop the spread of highly contagious variants and whether the public takes appropriate precautions. Many Israelis were horrified this week by large ultra-Orthodox funeral scenes for two revered rabbis, with most of the mourners without masks.

Some sections of the population, including the Arab and ultra-Orthodox sectors and younger adults, have shown a marked reluctance to get vaccinated, which may also hamper the effort to achieve herd immunity and stop the virus.

All of Europe is waiting for vaccines, and here people do not want to be vaccinated? Sara Baruch said after taking her second dose Wednesday in Tel Aviv. Its weird.

She said it is a big mistake if the trend continues: We will not be able to go on vacation and return to the normal life we ​​had before.

The vaccination campaign has become a feature of pop culture and a point of national pride. Israelis proudly post photos on social media showing them being vaccinated and an HMO serving cappuccino afterwards, so people can be monitored for side effects before they leave.

Experts have recommended a gradual reopening of the country, although political leaders will make the final decision. Closures and reopenings, experts say, will be a cost-benefit analysis that will change according to the course of the explosion and the state of the economy.

Dr. Nadav Davidovitch, a member of a government advisory panel, said young children along with vaccinated high school students over the age of 16 should be allowed to return to school in the first stage and only teachers who have been inoculated should be in class. Shops and restaurants on the street can only be opened for shopping, followed in later stages by shopping malls and cultural events open only to people who have been vaccinated.

He said the steps should be scaled every two weeks, with a constant look at infection rates, testing and more vaccinations. Public meetings inside and outside should continue to be limited for a while, he said. Social distancing and masks will be required for the foreseeable future.

It will be very gradual in the coming months, said Davidovitch, director of the School of Public Health at Ben-Gurion University in Israel. Vaccinations are very important, but they will not solve all the problems.

Contributed by Associated Press writers Josef Federman, Isaac Scharf and Ilan Ben Zion.

