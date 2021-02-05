UPDATE 4-Japan Kirin ends Myanmar beer bond with military-owned partner after coup

* Kirin invested in Myanmar Brewery in 2015 as Myanmar opened

TOKYO, Feb 5 (Reuters) – Japanese beverage giant Kirin Holdings on Friday scrapped its beer alliance with a Myanmar military-linked conglomerate after the military staged a coup overthrowing the democratically elected government earlier this week.

The move effectively removes the joint venture called Myanmar Brewery, in which Kirins’s controlling stake is valued at up to $ 1.7 billion and follows an incomplete, seven-month investigation mandated by Kirin to its Myanmar partner.

The sudden end of the alliance is a warning to other Japanese companies, from Aeon Co. to auto parts maker Denso Corp, whose ventures in Myanmar have also been called into question following the takeover of the military, analysts said.

The 2015 Kirins investment in Myanmar was part of a flood of Japanese investment in the Southeast Asian country, encouraged by the Japanese government after sanctions were lifted and the Aung San Suu Kyis party won the first free elections after nearly half a century of junta rule. .

But the 2015 Kirins deal stood out because it linked the Tokyo-based brewer directly to the Public Myanmar Economic Holdings (MEHL), which at the time was still sanctioned by the United States for its military ties.

The Myanmar army ousted Suu Kyi’s government, giving power to its top general and declaring a one-year state of emergency, sparking international condemnation and calls for new sanctions from Washington.

We have no choice but to end our current joint venture partnership, Kirin said in a statement Friday.

Consumers and restaurants in Myanmar have begun boycotting military-related products, including the leading Myanmar Beer brand Myanmar Beer. Myanmar Brewery controls nearly 80% of the beer market in the country, according to figures published by Kirin in 2018.

MEHL and Myanmar Brewery did not respond to calls for comment.

HIGH RISK

Kirin won a majority stake in Myanmar Brewery for $ 560 million after losing a bidding war over Singapore Fraser & Neave beer conglomerate to Thai Drinks in 2013 as part of a push in Southeast Asia.

Myanmar’s business accounted for less than 5% of global sales of Kirins beer, but stood out as one of its three growth markets.

MEHL was founded in 1990, modeled on Singapore-based investment company Temasek Holdings to promote telecom and transportation businesses in energy and resources.

But its vague ownership structure and ties to the military drew criticism and scrutiny from activists and the United Nations.

In 2019, United Nations investigators warned global firms doing business with the MEHL aided the military and were at high risk of contributing to human rights abuses.

In 2017, the Myanmars army sent more than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims to neighboring Bangladesh. United Nations investigators have said the operation involved mass killings and gang rapes and was executed with the intent to commit genocide.

In the same year, Kirin deepened its MEHL ties by buying a majority stake in a brewery based in Mandalay and in 2018 it invested to increase production in Yangon.

A September 2020 report by Amnesty International cited documents it said it had received indicating that the MEHL channeled about $ 16 billion into military units between 1990 and 2011. It showed that army units, including combat divisions, owned about a third of the shares of MEHLs.

Kirin said she exercised due diligence before the agreement with the MEHL just like any other investment and that she respects human rights.

In November, Kirin stopped payments from breweries to the MEHL, and last month said an investigation into the MEHLs’ military connections that Deloitte Tohmatsu had asked him to conduct was not conclusive, leaving him undecided about the future of the enterprises. its in Myanmar – until Friday.

The Bernstein study said earlier this week that it valued Kirins’s shares in the Myanmar venture at between $ 1.4 billion and $ 1.7 billion. He said Kirin would have to accept a discount on every sale because any buyer would face material risk to reputation. (Report by Ritsuko Ando and Antoni Slodkowski in Tokyo; Additional reporting by Reuters staff; Edited by Lincoln Feast.)