



One challenge is that Ethiopia could no longer control up to 40% of the Tigray region, the UN Security Council said in a closed-door session this week. Ethiopia and allied fighters have been pursuing the now fugitive Tigray regional government that once dominated the Ethiopian government for nearly three decades. Now soldiers from Eritrea are deeply involved on the Ethiopian side, even when Addis Ababa denies their presence. On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was the last to put pressure on Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed directly, seeking the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner in a phone call to allow immediate, full and unimpeded entry of aid to Tigray before more people die. Abiys’s brief statement on the call did not mention Tigray. Nor did his statements in this week’s calls with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel as European countries also expressed concern about one of the newest crisis areas in the world. Neighboring Sudan and Somalia could be sucked in, experts have warned. The new UN humanitarian report released late Thursday includes a map showing most of the Tigray region marked as inaccessible to humanitarian workers. He says the security situation remains volatile and unpredictable more than two months after the Abiys government declared victory. The aid response remains drastically inadequate with little access to the large rural population off major roads, the report says, even when the Ethiopian government has said over 1 million people in Tigray have been reached with aid. Some aid workers have reported that they have to negotiate access with a range of armed actors, even Eritrean ones. Civilians have suffered. Reports from field aid workers show an increase in acute malnutrition across the region, the new report says. Only 1 percent of the nearly 920 food handling facilities in Tigray are accessible. Hunger has become a major concern. Many households are expected to have already depleted their food supplies, or are expected to deplete their food supplies in the next two months, according to a new report posted Thursday by the Famous Early Warning Systems Network, which is funded and administered by the US The report said more parts of central and eastern Tigray are likely to enter Emergency Phase 4, one step below hunger, in the coming weeks. Health care in the region is alarmingly limited, with only three Tigrays 11 hospitals in operation and nearly 80% of health centers not functioning or accessible, the UN report says. Aid workers have said many health centers have been looted, hit by artillery fire or destroyed. Large parts of the two camps that once housed thousands of refugees from nearby Eritrea have been systematically destroyed, according to satellite image analysis by the UK-based nonprofit DX Open Network. Now about 5,000 refugees who have made their way to the Shire community are living in appalling conditions, many of them sleeping in an open field on the outskirts of the city, without water and food, the UN report says. UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi, visiting this week, asked Ethiopia to allow entry for independent investigators to investigate alleged human rights abuses, calling the overall situation in Tigray extremely dire. . Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

