Biden restores the old claim that he was shot overseas
President Biden on Thursday revived an old claim that was once “shot” overseas.
“You have a lot of personal courage. I was with some of you when we were shot,” Biden told a diplomatic aid group at the State Department. He did not provide details on when he was shot.
The White House could not be reached for comment to give details when the president was shot.
The president sparked controversy when he made the initial claim of gunshots over a decade ago, and later had to walk it again.
During a Democratic presidential debate in 2007, Biden revealed that he had been “shot” inside the Green Fortified Baghdad area. “Let ‘s start telling the truth,” he said. “Number one, you take all the troops out, you better have helicopters ready to take those 3,000 civilians inside the Green Zone, where I have been seven times and shot. You better make sure you have protection for them, or let them die, number one. “
He later changed his mind, saying the neighborhoods where he was staying while visiting the Green Zone in 2005 were shaken by a nearby explosion, and “I was near the scene of a shooting.” He said he had been on three occasions ready to shoot, and on one occasion, one shot had fallen outside the building where he and other senators were standing. He added that the vehicle he was traveling in the day before may also have been hit.
Biden said the incident was not threatening enough to cover up. “No one got up and ran out of the room it was not that thing,” he said. “It’s not like I had someone holding a gun to my head.”
The McCain campaign denied the allegations at the time, citing a statement from a retired Black Hawk pilot saying there was no mistake being shot or forced by the enemy.
Biden’s aides later added more details to the other two cases Kodra: On the same trip in 2005, they said a bullet nearly lost a Biden helicopter and its crew was flying en route to Baghdad airport from the Green Zone.
They also said that in 2004, as Biden was leaving Iraq on a C-130 cargo plane, the aircraft’s anti-missile system was triggered, signaling that the plane had been shot down by a surface-to-air missile.
Patrick Campbell, legislative director for Veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan America, told The Hill at the time that Biden had to be accurate in the way he describes his experience in war zones.
“Veterans do not like it when people misrepresent their service, people who overestimate what happens to them,” he said. “We have names for them.”
The 78-year-old president, shameful manner has led him to frequent mistakes over the years. Biden has often told of the time he marched in the civil rights movement and his assistants were loved remind him that he did not, and he falsely claimed “I’m a hard coal miner” in 2008 for United Mining Workers members at the union’s annual roasting fish. Aides later said he was joking.
