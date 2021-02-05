Covid-19: 10 key excerpts from the latest national sero-survey





The ICMR and the Union Ministry of Health on Thursday made the public the findings of the third sero-survey, stressing the need for vaccination because a large portion of the population was still susceptible to the virus. The last poll, conducted between December 17 last year and January 8 last year, was conducted in the same 700 villages and neighborhoods in 70 districts of 21 states which were selected during two previous sero-polls held in May-June and August-September last year, respectively. Here are 10 keystrokes from the last survey: – The general seroprevalence is 21.5 percent of the population, aged 10 and over. – Covid-19 cumulative positivity rate in India has dropped to 5.42 percent. The weekly positivity rate (last week) was recorded at 1.82 percent. Read: Why India’s coronavirus cases have dropped so sharply – About 21.4 percent of the 28,589 people aged 18 and over surveyed showed evidence of past exposure to Covid-19. While 25.3 percent of children between the ages of 10 and 17 from the same number of the surveyed population had the disease, the number stood at 19.9 percent in the 18-44 age group and 23.4 percent between the ages of 45-60. Seroprevalence was 23.4 percent among individuals over 60 years of age. -Urban slums (31.7 percent) and non-urban slums (26.2 percent) have a higher prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 than that in rural areas (19.1 percent). -Among the male population surveyed, the sero-prevalence was 20.3 percent, while it was 22.7 percent among the female population surveyed. Of the 7,171 health care workers surveyed, the prevalence of infection was found to be between 25.7 percent. Seroprevalence was found to be 26.6 percent among surveyed physicians, 25.4 percent among paramedical staff, 25.3 percent among field staff, and 24.9 percent among administration staff. -49,93,427 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the country, of which 11 states and territories of the Union, including Tamil Nadu, Assam, Ladakh, Chandigarh, Meghalaya and Manipur. 30 percent or less of health care workers are covered through the Covid-19 vaccination apparatus. Read: Over 97% among 5 respondents happy with Covid-19 vaccination arrangements, government says -47 districts have not reported any new cases of Covid-19 and 251 districts have not registered any new deaths in the last three weeks. – Two states – Kerala (69,365) and Maharashtra (38,762) – account for 70 percent of the total active cases in the country. – Current services show that even now, the infection can spread to more than 75 percent of people, said Niti Aayog member VK Paul. (With entries from PTI)

