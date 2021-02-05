CGTN: UK regulators withdraw Chinese state broadcaster license





Ofcom media regulator said Thursday that it had withdrawn the license of the Chinese state channel after an investigation “concluded that the license is being unjustly held by Star China Media Limited”.

Ofcom said Star China Media Limited had no “editorial responsibility” for the production of the channel and therefore “does not meet the legal requirement to have control over the licensed service”. Star was acting as a distributor, rather than a news channel provider, he added.

Regulators also rejected a proposal by the CGTN to transfer the license to a new entity after discovering that it would ultimately still be controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, and therefore disqualified under UK law.

“We have offered CGTN numerous opportunities to meet, but it has not done so. We now consider it appropriate to withdraw the CGTN license to broadcast in the UK,” an Ofcom spokesman said.

The channel will be removed by UK airwaves with immediate effect. CGTN has the right to request a judicial review, according to an Ofcom spokesperson, and he may apply for another license in the future. In the UK, all TV and radio broadcasters need a license from Ofcom to operate and are subject to the rules of impartiality, accuracy and privacy protection. A long story Ofcom previously ruled that CGTN, which broadcasts in English, repeatedly violated the standards of impartiality with its coverage of protests in Hong Kong. The regulator identified violations in five separate broadcasts, ruling last year that the channel overestimated the positions of government authorities in Hong Kong and China without exploring the views or motivations of the protesters. Ofcom said Thursday it expects to reach a decision “soon” on possible sanctions stemming from the violations. “We have three more justice and privacy inquiries regarding content on the CGTN service which are also ongoing, pending further review,” the regulator added. Ofcom also revealed that CCTV News, which was renamed CGTN in 2016, broke its rules on broadcasts covering the arrest of corporate investigator Peter Humphrey in China. The broadcasts in 2013 and 2014 included footage from Humphrey “appearing to confess to a crime” that Ofcom said “had the potential to materially and negatively affect viewers’ perception of him” without giving Humphrey enough time to respond. CGTN says it provides “global audiences with accurate and timely news coverage as well as rich audiovisual services, promoting communication and understanding between China and the world and enhancing cultural exchanges and mutual trust between China and other countries.” Headquartered in Beijing, CGTN has three manufacturing centers in Nairobi, Kenya, Washington DC and London. Its Washington bureau registered with the U.S. Department of Justice as a foreign agent in 2019. Last year, the Trump administration said it would handle CGTN and four other Chinese media companies as extensions of the Beijing government , requiring them to comply with the rules governing foreign embassies and consulates. China’s response The Chinese government criticized the decision on Friday, saying the decision was made “for political reasons”. “On the one hand, the British side protects the freedom of the press. On the other hand, it ignores the facts and revokes the CGTN license in the UK,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin. “This is a clear double and political oppression.” Ofcom rulings could ease tensions with Beijing, which said Thursday it would file a complaint to the head of the BBC’s Beijing office over what the Chinese foreign ministry called “fake news” broadcast by the BBC in connection with the January 29 pandemic. “The latest BBC news video on the coronavirus pandemic linked disease to politics, refuted theories about [China] hiding the pandemic, [China] being the source of the pandemic, and [China] being responsible for the pandemic, “the ministry said in a statement. She called on the public broadcaster to “make a public apology” and “deliberately stop slandering and attacking China.” The BBC is defending its reporting. “We stand by our accurate and fair reporting of events in China and completely refute those unfounded allegations of false news or ideological bias,” the network said in a statement.

