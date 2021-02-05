NHAI creates the record! In the first, road construction affects 30 km per day; details here





The construction register came to 29.6 km, which means 30 km per day Road construction has hit a record 30km a day, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. While answering questions raised during Question Hour in Lok Sabha, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways Union also said that Bharatmala Pariyojana is an important project that will change the face of the country. Gadkari said the construction record came in at 29.6km, which means 30km per day. According to a PTI report, this is the first time in the country’s history, the highest record was achieved by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). In the next five years, total road construction will match other countries like the United States and European countries, he said. The Modi government envisages the development of 34,800 km of highways costing $ 5.35 billion under the Bharatmala Pariyojna project. So far, the contract has been awarded for a length of 13,521 km of roads and DPR for 16,500 km is currently in process. In addition, bids have been invited for 4,800 km. The minister said a world record has also been set by the NHAI for laying 12,500 cubic meters of concrete over a 2.54km stretch. The Union Minister, regarding the Char Dham project, said that the ministry has undertaken improvements as well as the expansion of 825 km (existing 889 km) of National Highways on the route. According to him, this will provide safer and improved road connections from Rishikesh to Janki Chati (Yamunotri), Gangotri and Mana (Badrinath), Gaurikund (Kedarnath) including the section from Tanakpur to Pithoragarh, on the Kailash-Mansarovar road in the state of Uttarakhand with 12,072 kronor Rs cost up to 53 separate projects. The 94 km National Highway from Uttarkashi to Gangotri passes through the Bhagirathi Eco-Sensitive Zone. To date, no work has been sanctioned in this section, he said. According to the Minister, in this section, the development will be carried out in accordance with the instructions described in the Zonal Master Plan, which was approved by the Ministry of Environment and Forestry on 16 July 2020 and the final recommendation of the panel appointed by the SC for road width as and suggested environmental protection measures based on the rapid EIA carried out by the ministry. Gadkari further said initially, the project to develop the road link with Char Dham was intended to be completed by March 2020. However, due to litigation in NGT and SC, the planning date has been delayed, he added. Get Direct Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and Latest NAV, Mutual Funds Portfolio, Check Out Latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, Calculate Your Tax From Tax Calculator of Profit, know the key winners markets, key losers and best equity funds. Like us in Facebook and follow us further Tweet. Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest Biz news and updates.







