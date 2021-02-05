Coronavirus Canada: Officials advocate receiving Covax vaccines

Shethe remarks Thursday came after the Covax Facility, a global onetrying to source and distribute coronavirus vaccines evenly, announced his first predictions from the country. The estimate suggested that Canada could receive 1.9 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine by summer.

The possibility of a rich country like Canada, which has terminated some agreements directly with drug manufacturers, seeking additionaldoses alongside low- and middle-income countries through Covax has added a new element todebate over the collection of vaccines from the rich at the expense of the poor.

It has also created a headache for the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus, which was already under criticism for a slow distribution of vaccines left behind by many of its colleagues.

Maybe it’s about reassuring the public that it is trying to be on the right track, said Erica Di Ruggiero, a professor of global health at the University of Toronto. However, it is worrying because we have to share our vaccine distribution, and before we all started finishing our vaccine programs, we had already secured the highest number of doses per capita in each country.

Against the pandemic, she said, the world is aloneas strong as our weakest health bond.

While this may be a short-term adjustment to escalate the spread here, in the long run, it may come back to bite us.

About 190 countries have signed up to Covax, an initiative of the World Health Organization, the Center for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. Leaders of efforts, targetedto ensure that high-risk groups in any country are immunized, they say they haveprovided 2 billion doses for 2021.

But progress has stalledfrom rich countries making preliminary purchase agreements with drug companies, reserving most of the projected 2021 supply long before it is shipped. Estimates suggest that low-income countries may bebe left waiting until 2023 or 2024 to provide enough vaccine to achieve herd immunity, delaying their recovery and return to the global economy, and giving the virus more time to mutate.

The first part of the vaccine distributed through Covax will include about 330 million doses of Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine and 1.2 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the first half of this year, divided between 140 countries, the institution estimates.

Canada invested about $ 345 million in Covax. Half of this money was used to provide doses for domestic use and half of it to support low- and middle-income countries.

But it is now the only Group of Seven country to receive doses in the first round. Only two other rich nations New Zealand and Singapore are receiving Covax vaccines early. (Several countries, including Germany, another G-7 member, have donated Covax without registering to secure doses from the facility. The United States has so far refused to participate.)

Trudeau is caught between domestic pressure to vaccinate the population and international pressure to support poor countries. In some ways, Canada has tried to have both ways by providing a large number of possible doses for its population, while also talking about sharing with the rest of the world.

The country entered into preliminary purchase agreements with seven drug manufacturers, providing access to hundreds of millions of potential doses and opportunities to purchase more.

If all seven vaccine candidates receive regulatory approval and Canada exercises all of its options, the country will have enough doses to vaccinate its population of 38 million several times. But a large part of this supply has not yet materialized.

Canada has 80 million guaranteed doses of two-dose vaccines offered by Pfizer and Moderna, enough to coverany Canadian who wants to be vaccinated. But most of those doses are not expected to arrive by the end of this year. Doses that were scheduled to arrive sooner have been subject to delays, pending provincial vaccination plans.

Says TrudeauCanada remainson track to vaccinate any Canadian ready by the end of September. So far, the country has administered 2.65 doses per 100 people, according to Oxford Universities Our World in Data.

As a result, Trudeau has faced growing calls to get more doses in place sooner. A great titleon the front page of the Globe and Mail warned thatThe early spread of vaccinations in the country is collapsing.

Canada has also tried to play itself as a global leader in vaccine access.

Karina Gould, Canada’s international development minister, announced the country’s role in developing a mechanism for countries to donate or exchange doses. The goal, she told a news conference in Covax in December, is not to slow anyone down, but to speed everyone up.

But when asked by The Washington Post later that month ifCanada would wait to split the doses until every Canadian was vaccinated, she said the question was hypothetical because the country did not have a closet full of hidden vaccines.

It’s premature for us to say, in this day, in this time, [when] many people have been vaccinated, because we have overdoses, Gould said, because those doses do not yet exist physically. So it’s a bit like putting the cart in front of the horse.

She said that if Canada has a surplus, those doses would be donated through the Covax mechanism.

Conservative Party leader Erin OToole told reporters Wednesday that Canada plunging into its supply of Covax is a demonstration that we have no plans. Green Party leader Annamie Paulas a very low moment for Canada and said it made him feel ashamed and embarrassed.

Andrea Taylor, assistant program director at Dukes Global Health Innovation Center, said she wasI was not really surprised that Canada was knockingin its supply of Covax given the difficultythere has been dosing in place. She said that although it is disappointing to see a country rich with some pre-purchase deals dipping into Covax, the country is using the mechanism in the way it was intended.

Countries need this kind of setback if they are doing enough to ensure [vaccine] equality because the flat answer is no. No rich country is doing enough now and we are about to fall off a cliff from which I am not sure we can return, Taylor said. But I feel like a little rich to give Canada such a hard time when they are obviously no better than anyone in terms of actual vaccines delivered or administered vaccines.

The health agencies behind Covax have repeatedly warned of the dangers of vaccine nationalism, but usually stop criticizingspecific countries.

At a news conference Wednesday, Seth Berkley, Gavi’s chief executive, was asked about the ethics of rich countries such as Canada that accepts vaccines while also terminating deals directly with manufacturers. Aiwas extremely direct in his response.

Berkley said the Covaxs’ original goal was really to get vaccines in poor countries and limit side agreements between countries and drug companies.

To secure support and funding from rich nations, Covax turned to rich nations as a kind of security policy to supplement other deals, he said. But rich countries taking doses make it harder for Covax to accomplish its original mission.