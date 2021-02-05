Telangana allows 100% discounts at cinemas

New Delhi: The Telangana government has allowed cinemas to operate at 100% capacity following similar decisions in Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. The Ministries of Home Affairs and Information and Broadcasting issued instructions in this regard last week.

Higher usage brings good news for southern states which are considered crazier by the film than the north and fan culture is evident in the way people have flocked to watch the Tamil film Mersal recently.

The government has acted in a timely and decisive manner, having heard our point of view. “This is likely to be a big blow to the film business and help some producers line up their films for theatrical performances,” said Kamal Gianchandani, chief executive, told PVR Pictures.

Late last month, a film industry delegation led by Gianchandani and Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, joint managing director of PVR Ltd, among others, along with BJP actor and MP Sunny Deol had met the finance minister of union Nirmala Sitharaman and minister of information and broadcasting union Prakash Javadekar to consider what they deemed necessary to help the ailing sector. Relaxation of the 50% capacity limit was a key requirement.

The Indian film industry sees some major challenges on the eve of the covid-19 pandemic that led to the permanent closure of over a thousand screens across the country last year. The film business in India is expected to contract 67% over VF21, according to a recent KPMG report.

Trade analysts have stressed that a review of the capacity of the seats will be a huge positive for the cinema and will lead to announcements about the release date of major Indian films. As it takes a minimum of three weeks of marketing for the big movie Indian movie to hit the screens, a big vehicle like Akshay Kumars Sooryavanshi could arrive at cinemas for Holi weekend. While regional industries, including those in the south, have lined up movies for theatrical banking at the fan base in their home countries, Bollywood producers have so far waited for the reopening of the pan-India theater and the revision of capacity limits. seats.

“Even if producers have 70% viewership of states that open with 100% utilization, they will start announcing dates in the coming weeks for more films,” said Karan Taurani, research analyst at Elara Capital Ltd.