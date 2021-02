WTO Leadership Competition Narrows After South Korean Candidate Rises

South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee said she would exit the race to lead the World Trade Organization, potentially reviving the stalled process of electing a new chief. Ms. Yoos’ announcement on Friday leaves a candidate, former Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, in the WTO leadership race. Ms. Okonjo-Iweala had previously received support from governments across Africa, the European Union and the Caribbean to become director general of organizations, but had failed to gain support from the Trump administration. The WTO elects its leader through a consensus-building process, not a direct election. Ms. Yoo said she decided to resign to facilitate a consensus on the next CEO after consulting with the US “I look forward to the WTO resolving its leadership vacuum quickly to address its key tasks, including restoring order in multilateral trade,” she said. Yoo at a press conference in Seoul. Former Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was also previously a senior World Bank official.

Photo:



fabrice coffrini / Agence France-Presse / Getty Images



The selection of the WTO leadership, which has no deadline, has been officially suspended since October and may resume at any time. In theory, the selection board may nominate another consensual candidate, but it is highly likely that Ms. Okonjo-Iwaela to reappear for the role. Ms. Yoo said discussions about her candidacy between the U.S. and South Korea had continued throughout Washington's transition from the Trump administration to Biden. She said South Korea will participate in future consensus building to identify the head of the trade organizations. Mrs. Yoo, 53, is a lifelong bureaucrat who became South Korea's first trade minister in 2019. She has been credited with leading South Korea in trade negotiations with the US and other world powers during her career. . Mrs. Okonjo-Iweala, 66, a former senior World Bank official, has established her managerial experience and work as chair of the Gavi, Vaccine Alliance as the ideal preparation to lead the WTO to focus on the trade challenges of a crisis. global health.

