Indonesia, Malaysia vow to oppose campaign against palm oil





After meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, Indonesian President Joko Widodo told a joint news conference that Indonesia is fighting against discrimination against palm oil. Our fight will be optimal if we fight together and Indonesia expects the same commitment from Malaysia, he said. Muhyiddin said his country will continue to strengthen co-operation with Indonesia in addressing the negative campaign against palm oil and advancing it for sustainable development. We are concerned about the current palm oil campaign, especially in Europe, Australia and the Oceans, Muhyiddin said. This campaign is unfounded and does not reflect the resilience of the world palm oil industry and that against the EU and WTO commitments regarding free trade practices. He said the continuation of the palm oil sector is critical for both economies. There are over 2.7 million small owners of palm oil in Indonesia and 600,000 in Malaysia. In December, the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, to which Malaysia and Indonesia belong, improved its relations with the EU after years of reservations from Indonesia and Malaysia. They oppose EU policy on palm oil that categorizes it as unsustainable and sets out plans to give up its use in biofuels by 2030. The dispute began in 2017, when the European Parliament passed a resolution effectively refusing to recognize palm oil as a renewable biofuels due to deforestation, social conflict and labor rights issues. its production. The measure was approved by the European Commission in 2019, which puts the block on the right track to remove palm oil as a biofuel. The EU also decided to impose an import tariff on biodiesel from Indonesia, set between 8% and 18% over the next five years. He cited environmental concerns and the need to balance what he called an unfair priority for Indonesian producers as a result of the country’s biodiesel subsidy. Both decisions have been criticized by Indonesia and Malaysia, prompting the Indonesian government to launch a lawsuit at the World Trade Organization in December 2019. Malaysia followed suit on January 15, Muhyiddin said. We must ensure that we can protect our palm oil industry to save millions of people, including small farmers, whose lives depend entirely on this industry in Indonesia and Malaysia, Muhyiddin said. Associated Press investigation reports late last year found that many palm oil companies in Indonesia and Malaysia exploit children on their plantations. The child labor investigation was part of a broader industry look that also exposed rape, forced labor trafficking and slavery. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

