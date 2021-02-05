Africa is lagging behind in the Covid vaccine race, despite an increase in coronavirus cases

In December, Guinea, in West Africa, ordered 55 doses of the Russian sputnik V coronavirus vaccine and gave the first 25 doses to officials, according to The Associated Press

In North Africa, Morocco and Algeria also recently launched immunization programs, according to Our world in data , an independent statistics website from the University of Oxford University Global Change Laboratory.

Compared to other regions, Africa was slow to start and is likely to be slow to catch up, health officials said.

Emerging markets like South Africa have also found themselves paying more than their wealthier counterparts.

Paying double

South Africa is the country most affected from Covid-19 in Africa, recording nearly 1.5 million cases so far and more than 45,000 deaths. Its health ministry told global competition CNN forced it to buy the Oxford / AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine from the Serum Institute of India (SII) at almost double the price – $ 5.25 per dose, according to Reuters – paid by other richer countries.

“There is a global demand for the vaccine in the first quarter. We are not aware of a cheaper option that is immediately available,” said Health Ministry communications chief Popo Maja.

ISSH did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This price is higher than $ 3 for the dose of other African countries it is said that decided to pay in a deal African Union (AU) provided two weeks ago. This order promises 270 million doses of Oxford / AstraZeneca, Pfizer / BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for African countries, again through SII.

But some cheap vaccine options are available to African countries due to ongoing global demand, leaving the continent behind, say government officials and health organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO).

Making their own deals

Most African countries suffered fewer deaths from the first wave of the virus last year compared to other parts of the world, but the number of cases is now rising throughout the continent, especially in the southern region.

The African continent has recorded more than 3.6 million cases, while deaths increased by 40% since January 1 to reach 92,000, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

“If we do not manage the situation, we will end up with a moral catastrophe in our hands,” the head of the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, John Nkengasong, told CNN last week. “If we have those vaccines and continue to aggressively implement public health measures, the issue of variants would disappear.”

Last year, the WHO established Access to the Covid-19 Vehicle Accelerator (ACT), a partnership to coordinate production and increase the availability of treatments, vaccines and tests.

COVAX, the vaccine arm of the ACT Accelerator, aims to distribute 2 billion doses of Covid-19 worldwide by the end of this year, with 690 million forecasts for lower-income African countries.

The initiative is led by WHO; Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations; and Gavi, Vaccine Alliance. It will be funded by development agencies and donations from groups such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

If Gavi’s supply forecast is correct, countries will have enough to fully vaccinate 27% of their combined population, Gavi’s spokesman James Fulker told CNN.

The WHO is urging richer countries to prioritize fair supply rather than making extensive deals with pharmaceutical companies or otherwise sharing their unused doses with COVAX.

At the same time, the health agency is encouraging poor countries to provide additional coverage through their arrangements.

AU has also taken the lead in seeking deals for its member countries, setting up the African Vaccine Purchasing Team (AVATT).

Last week, AVATT procured 400 million doses from SII, adding 270 million secured in January, Nkengasong said.

Anger against vaccine nationalism

Global inequality in access to Covid-19 vaccines has sparked widespread outrage among African leaders, including South African President and AU President Cyril Ramaphosa, who warned during a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum last week that countries the rich are “stockpiling” vaccines, and spurred global action to ensure a fair spread.

“We are concerned about the nationalism of vaccines,” Ramaphosa said. “The rich countries of the world came out and got large doses of vaccines from the developers and manufacturers of these vaccines and some countries have even gone beyond and earned up to four times as much as their population needs.”

This behavior is marginalizing countries that are “most in need” of the vaccine, Ramaphosa added.

The WHO has echoed Ramaphosa’s words on several occasions, stating recently that the vaccine gap between rich and poor countries is widening.

National spreads

But countries in sub-Saharan Africa are working with what they can to have overhead coverage.

Ghana is planning to provide 17.6 million doses of various vaccines by June, said its President Nana Akufo Addo as it announced new restrictions in a speech Sunday. The 30 million-strong West African nation is battling a second wave, with nearly 67,000 rastet reported and a total daily record of 1,583 cases on Sunday.

In East Africa, Kenya will start vaccinating this month and hopes to have 1.25 million people inoculated before June, according to its health ministry Friday.

Uganda, with a population of about 44 million, plans to use the vaccines through COVAX and its ministry of health has said he will try to secure more from AstraZeneca. It is also considering getting vaccines from China if the WHO approves its vaccine.

In Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, officials say they it will start to get vaccine doses this month through COVAX. The Minister of Health, Osagie Enanire, is also working with AU to secure vaccines from its agreement.

The country is facing a lack of oxygen and rising numbers of issues. Nigeria will receive 16 million doses in the initial distribution of COVAX, the third largest in all countries worldwide.

Division value

Despite the progress made, African countries as a whole face a long wait to receive Covid-19 vaccines. For example, less than 20% of the first 270 million doses ordered by AU will be available before June, according to a press release from the African Vaccine Delivery Team.

COVAX forecasts that by that time it would have supplied 640 million doses, about 30% of which are for AU countries, Fulker said.

“It’s in their common interest, in the collective interest, for people to be vaccinated in a timely manner across the country so that we can emerge from this pandemic as a collective,” Nkengasong told CNN. “There is no way that only parts of the world like rich nations can get out of this without the southern hemisphere also coming out of the pandemic.”

In his opening remarks at the 148th session of the WHO executive board on January 18, its director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyses, said the approach of first world countries was “self-destructive”.

“Until we end the Covid-19 pandemic everywhere, we will not end it anywhere. As we speak, rich countries are dropping vaccines, while the least developed countries in the world are watching and waiting,” he said. added to a press conference on January 25th.

Ghebreyses wants vaccination to be done in any country within the first 100 days of 2021, but this can be an ambitious target when many countries in Africa have not yet received the vaccine and may not get it for several weeks..

“Time is short and bets could not have been higher; every moment counts,” he said.