Africa is lagging behind in the Covid vaccine race, despite an increase in coronavirus cases
Compared to other regions, Africa was slow to start and is likely to be slow to catch up, health officials said.
Emerging markets like South Africa have also found themselves paying more than their wealthier counterparts.
Paying double
“There is a global demand for the vaccine in the first quarter. We are not aware of a cheaper option that is immediately available,” said Health Ministry communications chief Popo Maja.
ISSH did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
But some cheap vaccine options are available to African countries due to ongoing global demand, leaving the continent behind, say government officials and health organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO).
Making their own deals
Most African countries suffered fewer deaths from the first wave of the virus last year compared to other parts of the world, but the number of cases is now rising throughout the continent, especially in the southern region.
“If we do not manage the situation, we will end up with a moral catastrophe in our hands,” the head of the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, John Nkengasong, told CNN last week. “If we have those vaccines and continue to aggressively implement public health measures, the issue of variants would disappear.”
Last year, the WHO established Access to the Covid-19 Vehicle Accelerator (ACT), a partnership to coordinate production and increase the availability of treatments, vaccines and tests.
COVAX, the vaccine arm of the ACT Accelerator, aims to distribute 2 billion doses of Covid-19 worldwide by the end of this year, with 690 million forecasts for lower-income African countries.
The initiative is led by WHO; Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations; and Gavi, Vaccine Alliance. It will be funded by development agencies and donations from groups such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
If Gavi’s supply forecast is correct, countries will have enough to fully vaccinate 27% of their combined population, Gavi’s spokesman James Fulker told CNN.
The WHO is urging richer countries to prioritize fair supply rather than making extensive deals with pharmaceutical companies or otherwise sharing their unused doses with COVAX.
At the same time, the health agency is encouraging poor countries to provide additional coverage through their arrangements.
AU has also taken the lead in seeking deals for its member countries, setting up the African Vaccine Purchasing Team (AVATT).
Last week, AVATT procured 400 million doses from SII, adding 270 million secured in January, Nkengasong said.
Anger against vaccine nationalism
Global inequality in access to Covid-19 vaccines has sparked widespread outrage among African leaders, including South African President and AU President Cyril Ramaphosa, who warned during a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum last week that countries the rich are “stockpiling” vaccines, and spurred global action to ensure a fair spread.
“We are concerned about the nationalism of vaccines,” Ramaphosa said. “The rich countries of the world came out and got large doses of vaccines from the developers and manufacturers of these vaccines and some countries have even gone beyond and earned up to four times as much as their population needs.”
This behavior is marginalizing countries that are “most in need” of the vaccine, Ramaphosa added.
The WHO has echoed Ramaphosa’s words on several occasions, stating recently that the vaccine gap between rich and poor countries is widening.
National spreads
But countries in sub-Saharan Africa are working with what they can to have overhead coverage.
Division value
“It’s in their common interest, in the collective interest, for people to be vaccinated in a timely manner across the country so that we can emerge from this pandemic as a collective,” Nkengasong told CNN. “There is no way that only parts of the world like rich nations can get out of this without the southern hemisphere also coming out of the pandemic.”
In his opening remarks at the 148th session of the WHO executive board on January 18, its director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyses, said the approach of first world countries was “self-destructive”.
Ghebreyses wants vaccination to be done in any country within the first 100 days of 2021, but this can be an ambitious target when many countries in Africa have not yet received the vaccine and may not get it for several weeks..
“Time is short and bets could not have been higher; every moment counts,” he said.
CNN’s Brent Swails, Stephanie Busari and Krystina Shveda contributed to this report.
