Sonu Sood Withdraws Claim From High Court Against Illegal Construction Order

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Friday withdrew from the Supreme Court the appeal against the order of the Supreme Court of Bombay rejecting his case on the alleged illegal construction in his residential building in the Juhu area of ​​Mumbai.

The High Court, which allowed the petition to be withdrawn, orally noted that no coercive action would be taken against Mr Sood until the civil authorities decide on his request for redress.

A bench composed of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, was informed by senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi, lawyer for Mr Sood, that he would withdraw the claim from the high court and seek a decision on the claim for the regulation of illegal construction claims by the civic body.

The high court had dismissed the actor’s appeal against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) notification to link to the alleged illegal construction on his apartment building in Juhu.

At first, Rohatgi said he had advised the actor to withdraw the prayer and would prefer to seek the freedom for the BMC to place his prayer for adjustment.

“This is good advice Mr. Rohatgi. This is absolutely correct advice which does not happen very often. The authorities decide on enforcement according to the law,” said the jeweler in the procedures developed through video conference.

Mr Sood, who was in the spotlight to help migrants get to their homes during the blockade last year, had stated in his petition that his request for conversion had been approved by the Municipal Commissioner subject to the Authority’s permission of Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management (MCZMA).

The allegation had stated that the order of the High Court of 13 January 2021 had been approved without regard to the provisions of Article 43 (1) of the Maharashtra Regional and Urban Planning Act, 1966 and its request for the conversion of the accommodation into a residential hotel was submitted in 2018 before the department in question.

The allegation claimed that their request for conversion, which was approved by the Municipal Commissioner under MCZMA, be directed to be decided by the relevant authorities.

The applicants have already stopped the internal renovation work which does not require a permit according to the provisions of Section 43 of the Maharashtra Regional and Urban Planning Act, 1966, therefore, the defendants may kindly refrain from demolishing the renovation work already done in the had said the prayer raised by Mr. Sood and his wife.

He further stated that if the applicants’ request for conversion was approved, the financial loss due to the demolition would not be recovered in any way and would cause an error of justice for the applicants.

The Supreme Court, while rejecting the actor’s appeal and request, said, “The law only helps those who are diligent.”

Mr Sood’s lawyer had requested a period of 10 weeks to comply with the notice issued by the BMC in October last year, and asked the high court to instruct the civilian body not to initiate demolition actions.

The Supreme Court, however, refused and said the actor had ample opportunity in the past and if requested, he could approach the civilian body.

Mr Sood had appealed to the high court earlier this month challenging an order from a civil court in the town of Dindoshi that had dismissed his lawsuit against the BMC notice issued on the alleged illegal construction carried out by him.

The actor, in the interim claim in the high court, had sought an order from the high court prohibiting BMC from taking any coercive action against his residential property in the Juhu area.

“The applicant (Sood) has not made any changes to the building that requires permission from the BMC. Only those changes that are allowed under the Maharashtra Regional and Urban Planning Act (MRTP) have been made,” Mr Sood’s lawyer had argued at HC

According to BMC, the Bollywood actor had made structural changes to the six-storey residential building ‘Shakti Sagar’, and allegedly turned it into a hotel without obtaining the necessary permits.

The BMC earlier this month also filed a complaint with the Juhu police station, seeking an FIR to file against Mr. Sood for allegedly converting the apartment building into an unlicensed hotel.

The complaint letter was sent to police after BMC inspected the building and found that Mr Sood allegedly did not comply with the requirements and was continuing unauthorized construction even after the notice was served on him in October last year.

