International
President Kovind expresses joy at the HALs contract for the production of Tejas aircraft
- President Kovind was addressing the Aero India 2021 hate ceremony in Bengaluru and congratulated the organizers saying the event was successful amid the difficulties posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian President Ram Nath Kovind expressed his joy at the news of the Indian Air Force ordering 83 Tejas aircraft from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) with value 48,000 crore on Friday.
President Kovind said, I am pleased to note that Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has received orders for 83 Tejas aircraft from the Indian Air Force valued at more than Rs. 48,000 crore.
Earlier on February 3, the Ministry of Defense submitted a contract to produce 83 Tejas Light Fighter (LCA) fighters to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) at the Aero India international air show.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Indian Air Force chief RKS Bhadauria and Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) chief G Satheesh Reddy welcomed the government for submitting the contract for the production of 83 Light Aircraft Fighters (LCAs) Tejas Mark-1A Fighters Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) saying this will help the nation achieve self-confidence in the production of defense equipment and weapons.
President Kovind also said that the Aero-India event was one of the largest events which was held in a hybrid manner despite the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic. Aero India2021 has been an unparalleled success. I was told that high-level delegations from 43 countries and exhibitors from 530 companies participated, many more were virtually accompanied around the world. Events is the first mega world event of its kind to be held in hybrid format.
He further added, Last year has been a time of unprecedented difficulties due to Covid-19. Its side effects have been felt in all walks of life around the world. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, I am happy that Aero India 2021 has been successfully organized.
