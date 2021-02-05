Indonesia bans compulsory religious dress in schools – Diplomat





ASEAN Mundi | Society | Southeast Asia The move followed a social media protest about high school students in West Sumatra being forced to wear the Muslim hijab.

Announcement Earlier this week, the Indonesian government banned public schools from making religious clothing compulsory for teachers and students, in recent government efforts to combat a growing wave of religious intolerance. The decree came after news broke last month that there was a state high school in Padang, West Sumatra province. ordered all her female students wear hijab. The issue caught the country’s attention due to a protest by the parents of one of the girls, which caused a widespread push on social media. “The essence of this decree is that students, teachers and education officials have the right to choose,” said Minister of Education and Culture Nadiem Anwar Makarim. announcement of the decision on February 3rd. Wearing religion-oriented clothing is an individual decision. “ The move was welcomed by human rights groups. Andreas Harsono, a researcher at Human Rights Watch, told Reuters that schools in more than 20 provinces made religious dress mandatory in their dress code. Many public schools require girls and female teachers to wear the hijab, which often causes harassment, intimidation, social pressure and, in some cases, forced resignations, he said. The ban will not apply to Aceh, a conservative province on the western tip of Sumatra. Short Diplomat Weekly Bulletin N Learn about the story of the week and the development of stories to see across Asia-Pacific. Get the Newsletter Religious dress has been an issue of hot button culture culture in Indonesia in the past. The case was taken up by controversial Chinese Christian governor Jakartas Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, who in 2016 condemned public schools forcing students to wear headscarves and called for a ban. [The headscarf] that they wear looks like a napkin. I think napkins in my kitchen are better, tha the governor, commonly known by his nickname Hokkien Ahok. “When they come out of the school gate, they take off their handkerchiefs as soon as they jump on their fathers’ motorcycle. Do you like this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Only $ 5 a month. Ahok, a close ally and former vice president of Joko Jokowi Widodo, was later derailed by hardline Islamist groups who accused him of blasphemy after he quoted a portion of the Koran in an election campaign speech. In May 2017, he was convicted and convicted up to two years in prison, a dramatic example of the growing power of Islamic pressure groups. The school dress decree is one of a number of recent moves by the Jokowi government aimed at curbing religious intolerance and the groups that promote it. Last month, Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, Indonesia was recently appointed Minister of Religious Affairs. promised to support the rights of religious minority groups such as Shia and Ahmadiyah and work to prevent their persecution. Announcing this week’s ban on compulsory religious dress in public schools, Qoumas described the Padang affair as just the tip of the iceberg. There is no reason to violate the freedom of others in the name of religious expression, he said at a press conference. Among the latest steps the government has taken to combat religious intolerance was its decision to ban the Islamic Front of Defenders (Front Pembela Islam, FPI), an influential fundamentalist pressure group that has done much to contribute to the atmosphere of hostility towards religious minority groups, and was also active in the campaign against Ahok. Weeks later, however, Indonesia granted Abu Bakar Bashir, a cleric suspected of plotting the 2002 Bali bombings, an early release from prison for humanitarian reasons, leading some to accuse the Jokowi administration of sending mixed messages in its approach to radical Islam.

