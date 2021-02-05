What is COVAX? The best hope in the world for vaccinating everyone, he explained





The relative obscurity of this vaccine program rejects its critical role in the global battle against Covid-19. Indeed, COVAX may be the most important acronym for 2021. As vaccine nationalism grows its ugly head, it’s the best bet – perhaps the only one – to take billions of doses to lower-income countries and secondary.

COVAX is an entity led by a coalition that includes the Vaccine Alliance known as Gavi and the World Health Organization (WHO), and is funded by donations from governments, multilateral institutions and foundations. Its mission is to buy wholesale coronavirus vaccines and send them to poor countries that cannot compete with rich countries in securing contracts with major drug companies.

It has secured nearly 2.3 billion doses for distribution this year. Of this, a total of $ 1.8 billion should be made available to 92 of the world’s poorest countries – most of which ($ 1.3 billion) will be cost-free.

Gavi has plenty of experience in getting vaccines for people in need – this has helped vaccinate half the world’s children against other diseases, such as polio, meningitis and typhoid. But the Covid-19 campaign makes those programs a dwarf.

Coronavirus vaccine deliveries through COVAX will begin this month and increase in the second half of the year. Countries in Latin America and the Caribbean will be among the first in line, receiving about 35 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca vaccines by the end of June. Countries must submit a detailed plan for treatment and distribution of the shot – any country that is enrolled in the program is eligible to receive a vaccine. Some nations are funding their share of vaccines to be delivered through COVAX, but 92 are eligible for deep discounts or free shipping. The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) says no distinction will be made between countries that pay for vaccines and those that receive them for free. So far only two vaccines have been approved for distribution through COVAX – those made by Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca – but Gavi says as many vaccine candidates as possible will be needed to achieve its goal, “after receiving approval from a strict regulatory authority and / or pre-qualification by the WHO “. According to Gavi, Southeast Asia is projected to receive 695 million doses by the end of 2021 and Africa 540 million doses. Part of the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan should receive 355 million doses by December, according to the WHO. PAHO says it aims to distribute 280 million doses in America by the end of the year. Several countries in Eastern Europe, including Ukraine and Moldova, are also eligible for COVAX subsidized supplies. More than a billion doses needed are likely to be produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s largest manufacturer of vaccines, at a cost of about $ 3 per photo, thanks to collaboration from Gavi, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and SII. Great if It’s an impressive effort, but it’s hardly enough. For a start ‘secured’ does not mean won. Gavi himself warns that there is “a great deal if, with uncertainty about the capacity, funding and readiness of the country”. Governments should present detailed plans to show that they can distribute the doses they receive and identify areas where they need help. The logistics involved are shocking. The UN Children’s Fund – which will be one of the main distributors – is trying to double its transport capacity this year so it can move 850 tonnes of Covid-19 vaccine a month. One bigger hurdle COVAX faces: money. So far it has raised more than $ 6 billion but is seeking to raise “an additional $ 2.8 billion in 2021 – $ 800 million for research and development and at least $ 2 billion for vaccines for lower income countries.” said a Gavi CNN spokesman. Among the major donors so far have been the UK ($ 750 million), the European Union (approximately $ 600 million) and Canada ($ 250 million). The Biden administration has vowed to rejoin COVAX, which the Trump administration boycotted. Aurlia Nguyen, managing director of COVAX, told CNN that the facility needed at least another $ 2 billion in 2021 to be able to provide and deliver the projected doses. Nguyen said that “without a joint effort, lower-income countries will be left behind due to limitations in their financial capabilities”. Raising the necessary funds this year will be a long order. Gavi internal documents obtained by Reuters in December warned that if vaccine prices are higher than expected, supply is delayed or revenues fall, COVAX faces the possibility of failure. Even if the 2.3 billion dose target is met, most people in lower-income countries will have to wait at least until 2022. Gavi himself predicts that COVAX-delivered vaccines will reach 27% of the country’s population with the lowest annual income This will depend on the massive growth of the program in the second half of 2021. WHO officials expect that only 3.3% of the population of low-income countries will be vaccinated by the end of June. India, Pakistan and Nigeria will receive more doses under COVAX, receiving 97.1 million, 17.1 million and 16 million doses respectively. In the case of India, this division will treat less than 4% of its population. Latin America and the Caribbean should receive sufficient doses through COVAX for nearly 20 million people by the end of June, but the region’s population is 500 million. In contrast, many rich countries are aiming to vaccinate their entire population by the last quarter of 2021. In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel has set a September 21 target for every adult to be offered a vaccine. Some middle-income countries in the COVAX program are defending their bets, moving to a hybrid approach that includes direct purchases from vaccine manufacturers. Colombia and several Balkan countries secured bilateral agreements while waiting for COVAX to begin. The African Union has also entered the market – providing 670 million doses of various vaccines in addition to the COVAX program. Chinese vaccines – none of which were approved for use by the COVAX facility until early February – may be part of the shortage in the developing world. Chinese authorities have embarked on an ambitious round of vaccine diplomacy , and have pledged to donate 10 million doses of Chinese-made vaccines to COVAX. ‘I first’ The biggest challenge to global coverage is a “I first” attitude that has been criticized by global health officials. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says bilateral agreements effectively raise vaccine prices for all. “Many countries have bought more vaccines than they need,” Tedros said in January. “Now we face the real danger that even when vaccines bring hope to them in rich countries, many of the world can be left behind,” he said. It was not fair, he added, that younger and healthier adults in rich countries could get the vaccine in front of healthcare workers and older people in poor countries, especially after new variants of the virus emerged. Gavi told CNN: “Whenever a new bilateral agreement is reached, it reduces the potential supply of COVAX, so we continue to urge manufacturers and governments to support our work.” The more it takes to achieve vaccination globally, the greater the risk new varieties can thrive. However, Gavi told CNN that her partner – the Epidemic Readiness Innovation Coalition – is investing in the ‘next generation’ of vaccine candidates, which will give the world additional options to control Covid-19 in the future. . If, as widely expected, the coronavirus vaccine is an annual requirement, the pressure on supplies will not ease. Long before most of the developing world is vaccinated, people in rich countries can get their second annual dose. Tedro’s comments are repeated by Dr. Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi, who criticized the feeling of “vaccine panic” among the richest countries. “We will be safe everywhere if we are safe everywhere,” he said. The story is not encouraging. Tedros recalls the 2009 H1N1 epidemic, when developed countries monopolized early vaccine supplies. Going further, Africa received only life-saving anti-retroviral treatments a few years after they were widely available in the developed world, even when the continent was suffering catastrophic HIV / AIDS death rates. The director of the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, John Nkengasong, says treatment of Covid-19 requires greater urgency. “We need to reach a 60% [vaccination] targeted within two years “in Africa, he said. Otherwise, he warned,” the virus will be endemic in our communities. “ Tedros used stronger language. If COVAX does not get the resources it needs, the world faces a “catastrophic moral failure,” he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos