Who is Mo Dhaliwal? The man behind Canadian outfit Khalistani who created the ‘Toolkit’ at the Greta Thunberg Farmers’ Protest

New Delhi: Following a preliminary investment by Delhi Police in the ‘controversial’ Power Point presentation package shared by Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg, it is suspected that the document was created by a pro-Khalistan organization in Canada and was “supplied to Greta “Thunber” as part of a larger plot to create unrest in the country. READ ALSO | Farmers protest: Amid riots in Rajya Sabha, Narendra Singh Tomar asks: “What is black in farm laws?”

It all started after Greta wrote on Twitter and expanded her support for the farmers’ protest by sharing a “toolkit for those who want to help”. The document contains an action plan for those who would join the ongoing farmers’ protests – both online and offline.

The document also relates to tweets that people can use on their social media accounts. According to Greta’s tweets, this is the latest version of the document as she deleted her previously posted tweet calling it an outdated document.

Here you have an updated package from field people in India if you want to help. (They removed their previous document as it was obsolete.)# StandWithFarmers #FarmProtesthttps://t.co/ZGEcMwHUNL – Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 3, 2021

Ever since the document was shared by the young activist she shared the document on her Twitter profile, it has been widely shared and read. On Thursday, Delhi Police learned of the case and even filed a FIR against the ‘controversial’ tweet by Greta Thunberg. While the tweet was made by the Swedish climate change activist, Delhi Police informed that FIR does not specifically mention any name.

The toolkit, posted on Twitter by Greata, was created by Mo Dhaliwal and his organization Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF).

Who is Mo Dhaliwal?

Mo Dhaliwal is the founder and strategy director of a Vancouver-based digital branding agency called Skyrocket. According to his social media profiles, he is also a student at Fraser Valley University in British Columbia from where he took his two-year Bachelor of Business Administration course.

Dhaliwal is also the co-founder of the Poetic Justice Foundation, the organization that allegedly created the controversial ‘package’ shared by Greta on her Twitter account earlier this week. Not just the toolkit, but Dhaliwal has even caught the headlines in the past. His name also appeared in Canada when he came up with the slogan “Love and Courage” for Jagmeet Singh’s New Democratic Party 2017 leadership campaign.

I am a controversial Khalistani post: Mo Dhaliwal on Facebook

“I am a Khalistani. You may not know this about me. Why Because Khalistan is an idea. Khalistan is a vibrant, breathing movement. “These are the words of Mo Dhaliwal, who on September 17, 2020, prompted people to sign a petition against the Ottawa-based Macdonald-Laurier Institute for Public Policy Institute for the publication of a report entitled ‘Khalistan: A Pakistan Project’ .

Read the full post below

Recently a new video has appeared on social media where Mo Dhaliwal can be seen talking about the Khalistani movement and the agri laws allegedly during a protest outside the Indian consulate on January 26, 2021. However, ABP LIVE could not confirm the authenticity of the video .

“If anyone tells you that this battle will end with the abolition of farm bills, it is because they are trying to drain energy from this movement. They are trying to tell you that you are separated from Punjab, and you are “You are not. And at some point, you have to understand the feeling and the emotion that the Khalistan group is bringing to this,” he was quoted as saying in the video.

How did the Indian government react to the package?

“Greta Thunberg’s deleted post has revealed the true patterns of a conspiracy on an international level against India. The need to investigate the parties who are pulling the strings of this bad machine. The instructions were clearly presented for ‘how’, ‘when’ and “What. Plots on this scale are often exposed, and ultimately it took Greta ‘s hasty tweet, which with other international celebrities suddenly became sensitive to farmers’ issues,” Union Minister VK Singh wrote in a Facebook post

“It is only against the creators of the toolkit that is a matter of investigation and the Delhi Police will investigate that case,” Praveer Ranjan, Special Police Commissioner (CP), Delhi Police informed media persons on Thursday.

“Sections in the FIR are 124 A widespread IPC outrage against the Govt of India, 153 A-promoter of hatred between different communities on social / cultural / religious grounds, the same is 153 & 120 B for criminal conspiracy to give form such a plan, “Trimi Ranjan informed of the allegations raised against the content of the tweet.