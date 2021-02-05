Despair grows as Mexico runs out of vaccines

Mexico’s despair rose in Mexico on Thursday as the country ran out of coronavirus vaccines, a government registration website crashed for the third day in a row and restaurant workers protested against the virus restrictions they say are leading them to poverty.

Hundreds of chefs, waiters and other restaurant staff gathered at the Mexico City Revolution Monument in their uniforms on Thursday, banging on the cooking pot and cheering Either we open up, or we die!

Mexico City only allows pick-up service, with open dinner allowed in some restaurants that have outdoor space. But employees say the business is not enough to keep them going.

Hospitals in Mexico City are over 80% full and many people are dying because ambulance drivers say it takes them hours to find a bed available. Many families are treating their sick relatives at home.

The Mexican Social Security Institute said Thursday it is investigating a disturbing video allegedly showing a man dying outside the closed glass doors of a public hospital this week as relatives fruitlessly beg staff to help him.

She said three employees are under investigation for apparent refusal to provide care. The man did not appear to have COVID-19, but the overload of coronavirus cases has affected the care of people suffering from other diseases.

The country posted an almost daily recorded COVID-19 of 1,682 deaths on Thursday, bringing the total to 162,922. Authorities also reported that about five cases of the UK variant had been found in Mexico, some apparently through local broadcasting.

The good news was that President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador posted a video Thursday saying he had tested negative for an antigen after testing positive for COVID-19 about 12 days ago.

“I’m fine now,” said Lpez Obrador, walking up a flight of stairs to the National Palace to test his word. He did not say when he would end his isolation and return to public appearances.

Mexico is trying to line up deliveries of Pfizer and Russian Sputnik vaccines, but no new doses are expected to arrive by the middle of the month.

For the third day in a row, millions of Mexicans trying to register for vaccines when they arrived came across a non-functional website. Authorities have said the number of people seeking to register is overloaded on the government website and its servers.

The official advice since the site launched on Tuesday has been to keep trying.

But even to discover that the site was not working, Mexicans still had to pass a Captcha I am not a test robot in English, asking them to choose photos of objects like roadside fire hydrants that do not exist in Mexico, or objects like chimneys that look very different in Mexico.

While the site at least now loads on Wednesday, it simply returned an error message to the server, the retention now appears in the link to another government agency that should check the official ID numbers. That agency spends hours checking registration requests, only to return an unanswered message.

They had months to prepare for the request that would happen, but as always, they did not, wrote columnist Hectr de Maulen in the newspaper El Universal, describing his 20-hour ordeal of trying to make the site it worked.

Home Secretary Olga Snchez Cordero, who is filling the seat for President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador as she recovers from COVID-19, admitted on Thursday that the service has experienced an overload, amid high hopes of registering for a vaccine.

This overload will obviously not affect vaccination, but it is important that we continue with the registration, she said.

Late Thursday, the site started working stopping. Authorities said that so far about half a million people were able to register.

But observers wisely noted that the Lpez Obradors administration recently played on the idea of ​​creating alternative social media after Twitter suspended the account of former US President Donald Trump, with whom the Mexican leader was close. They say Twitter looks safe, though: the Mexican government can barely create an online work site.

Authorities have said they are still working on getting enough server capacity to handle the number of people trying to register.

Mexico has received only about 760,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and only about 89,000 of them remain, many of which are scheduled for second shots.

He expects to receive more Pfizer doses by the middle of the month and up to 400,000 Sputnik shots by the end of February, but those will not be enough to vaccinate another 750,000 health workers on the front line and represent a bucket drop for Mexico’s population of 126 million.