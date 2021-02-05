Cumbria pays tribute to national hero Captain Tom





A CUMBRIAN man who was inspired to raise thousands of pounds for charity by Captain Sir Tom Moore has amassed praise for the veteran after he died at the age of 100.

The former World War II officer died at Bedford Hospital on Tuesday after contracting COVID-19 while receiving treatment for pneumonia.

Captain Tom captured the hearts and minds of the nation last year when he raised more than 30 30 million for the NHS Charities together by walking 100 laps of his garden on the eve of his 100th birthday. His family confirmed his death on Tuesday after contracting Covid-19. In a statement, his daughters Hannah Ingram-Moore and Lucy Teixeira said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved father, Captain Sir Tom Moore. Tribute paid: Captain Sir Tom Moore “We are so grateful that we were with him during the last hours of his life; Hannah, Benjie and Georgia by his bed and Lucy on FaceTime. “The last year of our father’s life was nothing short of remarkable. He had rejuvenated and experienced things he would only have ever dreamed of. ” His efforts inspired countless people across the country to take on their challenges. Among them was 86-year-old Charles Hanson from Wetheral near Carlisle. Charles raised more than 12 12,000 for the Eden Valley Hospice and Jigsaw, Cumbria Orphanage, walking 86 miles before his 86th birthday on December 29th. He was full of praise for Captain Tom’s efforts in the last year of his life. Charles said: “I think he did a fantastic job. He inspired hundreds, if not thousands of people, including me, because of his incredible joy and determination to walk those hundreds of laps. Inspirational man: Charles Hanson, 86, of Wetheral, completed 86 miles to help the Eden Valley Hospice and Jigsaw after being inspired by Captain Tom. Photo: EVH “I’m only 86, I’m a simple guy compared to him. When people are 99, they do not have that much energy. “He got 180,000 cards for his birthday, a tremendous amount. Amazingly amazing what he achieved in his final year. We all got angry at him. “It’s sad, but at the same time we have a lot to celebrate about his life.” Captain Tom touched the hearts of everyone in the UK – but he was especially important to his veteran colleagues. Brian Kirkwood, secretary of the Carlisle and Stanwix branch of the British Royal Legion, said: “He will miss his family very much. I really think his influence will live on for a long time. He was a man of extraordinary ” RAF veteran Tony Parrini added: “What an inspiration he was to all of us. He just motivated a lot of people at the right time. “A great cause and a great man, and I’m very sorry that he has left this world – but he has left it a better place. “He was a great inspiration. I’m sure he was very happy with what he achieved when he died.” On Wednesday, residents across Cumbria joined the nation to applaud Captain Tom and the NHS. Firefighters at Carlisle West Fire Station and Keswick Fire Station were among those who took to the streets to applaud. Paying tribute: Firefighters at Carlisle West Fire Station. Good causes across the health care service benefited from the efforts of Sir Tom, including Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne, and the Wear NHS Trust, which operates mental health services throughout North Cumbria. The Hadrian’s faith unit, an acute psychiatric ward for people battling severe mental illness, at the Carleton Clinic in Carlisle was able to use donated funds to purchase a pool table, table tennis table and a karaoke machine. A spokeswoman for the trust said: “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Captain Sir Tom Moore. He inspired the nation and raised millions for the NHS Charity together, which we were able to use to help our staff and patients across “Hard times with ‘rocking rooms’, welfare packages and more. Thank you, Captain Tom Moore.” The North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust also paid tribute to Captain Tom. A trust spokesman said: “The NCIC team is sad to say goodbye to Captain Sir Tom Moore – a national treasure and a true hero! “He raised millions of pounds for the NHS and we were one of the lucky enough trusts! “Sir Tom raised the spirits of the nation and the world, he brought us all together and illuminated a hope when it was fading. “He will be remembered forever for his ambition and selfless determination to help the NHS and is a real inspiration to all of us!” Half mast: Union flag at Carlisle Civic Center. Photo: Carlisle City Council







