



The NDP is calling for the elimination of profitable long-term care by 2030 in a multi-billion dollar plan presented as a possible election promise. New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh says an NDP government would bring together provincial and territorial leaders, experts and workers to set national standards for nursing homes and combine those standards with $ 5 billion in federal funding. The proposal is the latest move in anticipation of a possible election campaign as parties veto candidates and resume fundraising. In a speech Friday, Singh accuses the Liberal minority government of underfunding healthcare and protecting the profits of large companies and shareholders. Read more: Federal leaders join rally in Toronto long-term care home, call for more protection for seniors “Justin Trudeau made a promise to long-term care workers, residents and their families to better fund long-term care and care for the elderly before he became prime minister. “He broke his promise,” Singh said. The story goes down the ad The NDP preliminary platform board would see a national task force tasked with drafting a plan to shift all profitable care to a non-profit model in less than 10 years. It would also follow calls from the New Democrats to immediately transform Revera from a lucrative long-term care chain owned by a Crown pension fund into a publicly administered unit. The company operates residences of more than 500 seniors in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom. It is owned by the Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which bought it in 2007.









Several studies over the past six months have found that benefit care homes were more likely to see wider COVID-19 outbreaks and more deaths, exposing cracks in care models across the country. Trends Donald Trump resigns from SAG-AFTRA in letter after union vote to oust him

Prime Minister Trudeau rejects prime ministers’ plea to release details of vaccine contracts Trudeau has reiterated that he respects provincial jurisdiction as he seeks to protect the rights of seniors through billions of dollars in additional aid funds transferred to the provinces over the past year. The story goes down the ad Ottawa urged the Canadian Red Cross to send workers to several care homes in Ontario facing explosions last fall after sending the military to help homes in Quebec and Ontario in the spring. Health Canada has referred questions about the completion of Revera’s lucrative model in the provinces, given their constitutional jurisdiction over health care. Read more: The Ontario government needs to make long-term changes at home, medical experts urge Singh’s promise of long-term care is based on past demands to remove the profit element from the healthcare system and fits into a wider progressive push by the NDP since he took over the party leadership in 2017. Singh has continued to call for a tax on the “ultra-rich”, criticizing how wage subsidies found their way into shareholders’ bank accounts and giving up on Liberals for the slow progress of national pharmacy and childcare programs . He has also made a new push for voters under the age of 35, advocating for canceled interest payments on federal student loans, now part of the government’s fiscal update. Under the new MDP proposal, funding for provinces and territories would be linked to the principles of access and public administration in the Canada Health Act, legislation that does not currently cover long-term care.









Nursing homes, unlike hospitals, are excluded from provincial and territorial public health systems, which critics say lead to under-staff training, substandard facilities and – especially in some for-profit homes – overcrowding. The story goes down the ad More than a quarter of Canada’s 2,039 long-term care homes are for benefit, according to the Canadian Institute for Health Information. Recent explosions in several homes have sounded alarm bells as the first wave saw more than 80 percent of COVID-19 deaths occur in long-term care facilities. As of Thursday, 66 of the 127 residents of Roberta Place private care home in Barrie, Ont., Who had been infected with a highly contagious variant of COVID-19 had died, according to a spokesman. See link » <br />

