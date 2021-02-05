What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, February 5th

Recent developments:

Which is the latest?

A new study suggests 50 percent decrease in visits in the emergency rooms of Ottawa Hospital from sexual assaults and victims of domestic violence during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hundreds of international students will follow tostudy travel rules in the English school of Ottawa, raising fears of the spread of newer variants of the coronavirus.

The rapid spread of these variants has left some hard-hit regions wondering if national public health guidelines go far enough.

How are you?

As of Thursday, 13,485 Ottawa residents had tested positive for COVID-19. There are 453 unknown active cases, 12,606 resolved cases and 422 deaths from COVID-19.

Public health officials have reported more than 24,100 COVID-19 cases in eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including more than 22,500 resolved cases.

Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 122 people have died from COVID-19 and 154 people have died in western Quebec.

CBC Ottawa is profiling those who have died from COVID-19. If you would like to share the story of a loved one, please get in touch .

What can I do?

Strangers should leave the house only when essential. Persons leaving the home for non-essential reasons may be fined.

Traveling within Ontario is not recommended. Residents leaving the provinces must be isolated for 14 days upon return.

Private indoor meetings are not allowed, while outdoor meetings are closed for five people. It is strongly recommended that people stay in their homes and companionship is not considered essential.

People living alone, however, are allowed close contact with another family.

A quiet hill of Parliament in Ottawa February 3, 2021. (Christian Patry / Radio Canada)

Some major Ottawa shelters are not receiving new people due to COVID-19 outbreaks. People who need a place to sleep can call 311 or visit a shelter or recreation center to get one, and a trip if needed.

Personal purchases are made only in core businesses. Others may offer pick-up and drop-off.

Most outdoor recreation facilities remain open with restrictions, including the full Rateau Canal Skateway.

Students across eastern Ontariocan go back to class one more time.

Ontario blocking rules are in effect at least Tuesday. Health officials weigh the signs that the rules have slowed the spread of COVID-19 with the fact that there are now more contagious variants of the coronavirus.

A masked camera operator takes care of their equipment during a shoot at Ottawa City Hall in February 2021. Demand for content on streaming platforms is keeping production companies busy in the capital. (Jean Delisle / CBC)

In western Quebec, residents are also required to stay home unless it is essential to leave and not see anyone with whom they do not live. An exception for people living alone allows them to visit exclusively another house.

New students are in the classroom and there is a plan for post-secondary students to start a slow return.

As in Ontario, traveling from one Quebec region to another is discouraged.

Quebec is from 8pm to 5am, imposing fines of up to $ 6,000 for violating the rules. It no longer applies to people experiencing homelessness.

Businesses, museums and hair salons can reopen on Monday. This does not include the restaurants, gyms and theaters of western Quebec. His health authority has said he would like to be more sustainable.

Distance and isolation

The new coronavirus spreads mainly through droplets when an infected person talks, coughs, sneezes or breathes for someone or something. These points may hang in the air.

People can be contagious without symptoms, even after receiving the vaccine.

This means that it is important to take precautions now and in the months to stay home being symptomatic, keeping your hands and affected areas often clean, and keeping your distance from anyone you do not even live with. mask set.

A man on a downtown street on a cold day on February 2nd. (Andrew Lee / CBC)

Masks, preferably those that fit well and have three layers, are mandatory in public indoor environments in Ontario and Quebec . OPH says residents should also wear masks outside their homes whenever possible.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should self-isolate themselves, as should those who have been ordered to do so by their public health unit. Lengths in Ontario and Quebec .

Health Canada recommends that older adults and people with basic medical conditions and / or weak immune systems stay home as long as possible and have friends and family help with chores.

The federal government is in the midst of tightening international travel rules.

Symptoms and vaccines

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness in a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a cough, vomiting, and loss of taste or smell. Children develop a skin rash.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health can also be affected by the pandemic, and resources are available to help .

COVID-19 vaccines have begun to be given to local health care workers and long-term care residents.

About 40,500 doses have been given, including about 26,300 doses in Ottawa and 8,400 in western Quebec

Pfizer temporarily slowing its production of vaccines to expand its factory means that some jurisdictions cannot guarantee people will receive the second dose needed three weeks after the first . It may take four to six weeks.

There is now uncertainty about the supply of Moderna vaccines.

LOOK | The latest on the spread of vaccines in Canada:

There is a new uncertainty about birth dates and quantities of Moderna vaccines for Canada. While Ottawa has secured more AstraZeneca doses, some criticize the plan to withdraw supplies from the COVAX vaccine-sharing initiative. 2:19

Ontario is giving its available doses to care for homeowners.

Its campaign is still expected to expand to priority groups such as older adults and essential workers in March or April, with vaccines widely available in August.

Ottawa believes there could be nearly 700,000 residents vaccinated then, hitting a habit of nearly 11,000 doses a day from the start of summer.

Quebec is single dose dosing for as many people as possible, starting with people in care homes and health care workers, then remote communities, then older adults and essential workers, and finally the general public.

Had had to delay vaccinating people in private nursing homes.

Quebecers should receive their second dose within 90 days.

Where to test

In eastern Ontario:

Anyone looking for a test you need to book an appointment .

Ontario recommends testing only if you have symptoms, if you have been told by your health unit or province, orif you fit some other criteria.

Health unit KFL & A says people who have fled southeastern Ontario or have been in contact with someone who has should get a test after tracking down a coronavirus variant.

People without symptoms, but who are part of the proven strategy of the provinceyou can make an appointment at selected pharmacies. Travelers who need a test have very few local opportunities to pay for one.

Ottawa ka 10 permanent test sites , with mobile pages wherever the demand is particularly high .

Its website at the National Arts Center will accept all Canadian health cards as of Monday to cover more Ottawa residents.

Good morning #Otcity. Good news! Our hotline at the Moodie COVID-19 Care and Testing Center is being supported and operational. Thank you for your patience as we worked to fix this issue. As always, you can book an appointment online: https://t.co/qjygwwNzB2# 613CovidTest pic.twitter.com/DlUa8ZHNRT –@QCHOttawa

Eastern Ontario Health Unit has locations in Alexandria, Casselman, Cornwall, Hawkesbury, Rockland and Winchester.

People can organize a test in Picton over the phone or Bancroft, Belleville and Trenton, where online booking is preferred.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark the health unit has permanent areas in Almonte, Brockville, Kemptville and Smiths Falls and a mobile clinic.

Renfrew Countytest clinic locations posted weekly . Residents can also call their GP or 1-844-727-6404 with health questions.

The Kingston test site is at Beechgrove Complex, another is in Napanee .

In western Quebec:

Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

Residents of Outaouais can schedule an appointment at Gatineauat blvd 135. Saint-Raymond or 617 street. Buckingham. They can check the waiting time for the Saint-Raymond site.

There they are repeat clinics by appointment in communities such as Maniwaki, Fort-Coulonge and Petite-Nation.

Call 1-877-644-4545 with questions, including if walking test is near.

First Nations, Inuit and Mtis:

Akwesasnehas had more than 160 residents with a positive test on the Canadian side of the border and six deaths. More than 320 people tested positive across the community and eight died.

Itscurfew from 11pm to 5am is back and there a COVID-19 examination site by appointment only.

Anyone returning to the community on the Canadian side of the international border that was more than 160 miles away or visited Montreal for non-essential reasons is required to self-isolate for 14 days.

ReleasedIt has been released its vaccine plans.

Kitigan Zibiregistered its first issue in mid-December and had a total of 20. TheMohawks of Quinte Bayhad only their casein confirmed in November.

LOOK | Modern supply plan and indigenous vaccination:

The federal government says there may still be more Native Canadian adults vaccinated early this summer, despite recent delays in supplying the Moderna vaccine. But even if doses are available, some indigenous people are reluctant to get a vaccine. 1:43

People in Pikwakanagan can book a COVID-19 test by calling 613-625-2259. Anyone at Tyendinaga who is interested in a test can call 613-967-3603.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Inuit Acoustic Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

For more information