Connect with us

International

Myanmar erupts in protests, nationwide demonstrations against military coup

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


Large-scale protests have erupted across Myanmar against the military coup in the country.

People from all walks of life, cutting off all age groups have taken to the streets, demonstrating against the takeover of power by the countries army.

Myanmar erupts in protests, demonstrations abound nationwide against military coup 1

On Friday, Myanmar witnessed fierce demonstrations, with students, teachers and civil servants registering their protest against the military coup in the country.

#SaveMyanmar has been a trend on social media.

More than 200 Dagon University students in the commercial capital of Myanmar – Yangon staged a protest against martial law.

On the other hand, Yangon University teachers held a Red Ribbon Campaign and joined the Civic Obedience Movement in protest against the Myanmar military coup.

Teachers from the University of Sittwe also protested by holding signs and banners as they participated in the Civil Disobedience Movement against the military coup in Sittwe in Rakhine State of Myanmar on Friday.

Meanwhile, officers and staff from Myanmar Radio and Television (MRTV) also held the Red Ribbon Campaign Against the Coup of Military Warfare.

MRTV, the national broadcasting service, was also under the control of the army once it came to power.

Myanmar erupts in protests, demonstrations abound across country against military coup 2

Meanwhile, many journalists in Myanmar have reportedly gone into hiding, fearing arrest following a military coup.

Meanwhile, protesters were also seen burning posters and photographs of Myanmar Army Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing.

The Myanmar Army on Monday announced it had handed over power to Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing.

Meanwhile, staff at Naypyitaw’s largest government hospital, the 1,000-bed General Hospital, staged a protest against military rule on Friday.

Civil servants from the Ministries of Ethnicity, Electricity and Energy, Labor, Immigration and Population and Social Welfare, Relief and Relocation also staged protests in Naypyitaw, the capital of Myanmar, on Friday against the military coup.

We sincerely want to be the last generation to suffer a military coup in Myanmar, said Thinza Nway, a Myanmar national.

Avery Linn, another Myanmar national, said: “Today, the civil disobedience movement officially begins in Myanmar in protest against the illegal military coup. The movement aims to support democracy and the immediate release of our elected government figures. We, the people of Myanmar, stand with our heroes.

On the other hand, as the clock strikes 8 a.m. every night, Burma rumbles with the sound of pots and pans. This has been a regular issue since the military coup on Monday.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: