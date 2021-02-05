International
Myanmar erupts in protests, nationwide demonstrations against military coup
Large-scale protests have erupted across Myanmar against the military coup in the country.
People from all walks of life, cutting off all age groups have taken to the streets, demonstrating against the takeover of power by the countries army.
On Friday, Myanmar witnessed fierce demonstrations, with students, teachers and civil servants registering their protest against the military coup in the country.
#SaveMyanmar has been a trend on social media.
More than 200 Dagon University students in the commercial capital of Myanmar – Yangon staged a protest against martial law.
UPDATE: Military coup in Myanmar
More than 200 students staged a protest against military rule at Dagon University in Yangon on Friday. #Stop the MilitaryGroup #SaveMyanmar https://t.co/8JutOS0Uyx
Myanmar Tani pic.twitter.com/6pvCwmRuo9
– Ah Linkar Oo (@drahlinkaroo) February 5, 2021
On the other hand, Yangon University teachers held a Red Ribbon Campaign and joined the Civic Obedience Movement in protest against the Myanmar military coup.
Yangon University Teachers Union launches Red Ribbon Campaign and Civil Disobedience Movement against Myanmar military coup. # ListenThe Voice of Myanmar #We Need Democracy pic.twitter.com/OrmpyRk1yd
– #SaveMyanmar ?? (@HamsterBaekkie) February 5, 2021
Update: Dangon University lecturers and students protest today against the arrest of legitimate civilian leaders and the Myanmar military coup. Many government ministry employees are also starting their protests across the county. # What ‘s happening in Myanmar # Mianmarcoup pic.twitter.com/xqUHwnbQ0h
– Hnin Zaw (@hninyadanazaw) February 5, 2021
Teachers from the University of Sittwe also protested by holding signs and banners as they participated in the Civil Disobedience Movement against the military coup in Sittwe in Rakhine State of Myanmar on Friday.
Teachers from Sittwe University carry signs and banners as they take part in a civil disobedience campaign against #Military coup, in #Sittwe, #Rakhine State, #Mianmar, 05 February 2021. EPA-EFE / NYUNT WINNER pic.twitter.com/N2GbMObt6U
– Mizzima News (@MizzimaNews) February 5, 2021
Meanwhile, officers and staff from Myanmar Radio and Television (MRTV) also held the Red Ribbon Campaign Against the Coup of Military Warfare.
MRTV, the national broadcasting service, was also under the control of the army once it came to power.
Officers and staff from Myanmar Radio and Television also ran the Red Ribbon campaign against the Military Coup!
MRTV, the national broadcasting service, was also under the control of the Army once the army came to power. # ListenThe Voice of Myanmar#We Need Democracy pic.twitter.com/18uaMgGgsP
– Kai Gracey (@GraceyKai) February 5, 2021
Meanwhile, many journalists in Myanmar have reportedly gone into hiding, fearing arrest following a military coup.
Meanwhile, protesters were also seen burning posters and photographs of Myanmar Army Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing.
The Myanmar Army on Monday announced it had handed over power to Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing.
Meanwhile, staff at Naypyitaw’s largest government hospital, the 1,000-bed General Hospital, staged a protest against military rule on Friday.
UPDATE: Military coup in Myanmar
Staff at Naypyitaw’s largest government hospital, the 1,000-bed General Hospital, staged a protest against military rule on Friday. #Military coup #savemyanmar pic.twitter.com/P8fPLA6P1c
– The Irrawaddy (Eng) (@IrrawaddyNews) February 5, 2021
Civil servants from the Ministries of Ethnicity, Electricity and Energy, Labor, Immigration and Population and Social Welfare, Relief and Relocation also staged protests in Naypyitaw, the capital of Myanmar, on Friday against the military coup.
Civil Servants from Ethnic Issues; Electricity and power; Work, Immigration and Population; and the Ministries of Social Welfare, Relief and Rehabilitation organize protests in Naypyitaw, the capital of Myanmar, on Friday against the military coup. #Stop the MilitaryGroup #SaveMyanmar pic.twitter.com/QgnX57YrPT
– The Irrawaddy (Eng) (@IrrawaddyNews) February 5, 2021
We sincerely want to be the last generation to suffer a military coup in Myanmar, said Thinza Nway, a Myanmar national.
??????????? ????????
We sincerely want to be the last generation to suffer a military coup in Myanmar.#LiriaNga Frika pic.twitter.com/rQzKFuyZEa
– Thinza Nway (@NwayThinza) February 5, 2021
Avery Linn, another Myanmar national, said: “Today, the civil disobedience movement officially begins in Myanmar in protest against the illegal military coup. The movement aims to support democracy and the immediate release of our elected government figures. We, the people of Myanmar, stand with our heroes.
Today, the civil disobedience movement officially begins in Myanmar in protest against the illegal military coup. The movement aims to support democracy and the immediate release of our elected government figures.
We, the people of Myanmar, stand with our heroes. # ListenThe Voice of Myanmar pic.twitter.com/wGrqKjTHEx
– Avery Linn (@ AveryLinn5) February 5, 2021
On the other hand, as the clock strikes 8 a.m. every night, Burma rumbles with the sound of pots and pans. This has been a regular issue since the military coup on Monday.
FREEDOM FROM Fear.
Since the military coup, every night at 8pm, Burma screams from the sounds of pots and pans. # ListenThe Voice of Myanmar #We Need Democracy pic.twitter.com/PMOqcZhFzo
– Arm’s gf (@aye_wc) February 5, 2021
Today, the citizens of Myanmar show their solidarity against #muzhine military mianmar .# ListenThe Voice of Myanmar pic.twitter.com/ByQPhKQ9Fz
– Ye Htoo (@yehtoo_nobel) February 4, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden’s speech on the military coup in Myanmar# Biden #Mianmar pic.twitter.com/H1u41rRpC0
– DVB Burmese (@dvbburmese) February 4, 2021
UPDATE: Military coup in Myanmar
Naypyitaw, the capital of Myanmar and the home of the armed forces, saw an act of defiance on Friday, at least in the paintto military arrangement. #Military coup #SaveMyanmar pic.twitter.com/LXBijX5zPp
– The Irrawaddy (Eng) (@IrrawaddyNews) February 5, 2021
Poster movement in Mandalay, Myanmar rejecting Military Coup # ListenThe Voice of Myanmar #RespectOur Votes pic.twitter.com/EDngBmWU8R
– Chaw htet htet aung (@chawhtethtet) February 5, 2021
Myanmar citizens living in India hold placards as they are seen through a window during a protest organized by the Chin Refugee Committee against the military coup in Myanmar, New Delhi, India, February 5, 2021. REUTERS / Anushree Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/POVvj5LcH2
– Soe zeya tun (@soezeya) February 5, 2021
We are Tourism Students from Mandalar University in Myanmar. We stand with all the people of Myanmar who are protesting peacefully through Civil Disobedience. We strongly oppose the military coup and will continue to fight for our future and our generation.# ListenThe Voice of Myanmar #RespectOur Votes pic.twitter.com/MFpCTMvtTk
– Ei Ei Chaw (@ EiEiChaw1712) February 4, 2021
