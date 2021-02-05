UN approves monitoring of Libya ceasefire as voting process continues

The United Nations Security Council has approved a ceasefire monitoring mission in Libya as delegates from Libya’s opposition continue talks to elect an interim prime minister and a three-member presidential council in a bid to reunite the African country. of the North before the elections in December

The Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF), involving delegates ranging from regional and tribal figures to representatives of political factions, kicked off a five-day UN-mediated meeting Monday in an undisclosed location outside Geneva in hopes of stabilizing the oil-rich country that has been largely illegal since the fall and assassination of Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.

The voting process is being mediated by the UN Secretary General acting Special Representative for Libya, Stephanie Williams. The interim authority to be elected will seek to rebuild and unify state institutions and lead Libya to a national election on December 24th. A list of potential candidates has already been agreed.

“We have four lists that you will decide on today,” Williams told delegates after they stood for the national anthem.

“They are different. They are representatives of Libya’s greatness and its potential.”

The warring factions also agreed that a national referendum would be held on constitutional arrangements, laying the legal foundations for a vote in December.

United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) announced on Friday that it has received four lists of candidates for positions and was encouraged by the strong participation in this process and the diversity represented in the composition of the lists.

The LPDF will meet on Friday to vote on the lists. However, none of the four lists reached the required selection threshold of 60% of the vote. Now, delegates are expected to vote for the second round on the two lists that received the highest number of votes. The threshold for the second round is 50% + 1 of valid votes.

The 75-member forum represents the three main regions of old Libya: Tripolitania in the west, Cyrenaica in the east and Fezzan in the southwest each to be represented on the three-member presidential council.

“Last but not least, they will commit to appointing no less than 30 percent women to senior management positions in the new government,” Williams said.

Candidates running for the presidency council include Aquila Saleh, speaker of the east-based House of Representatives and head of Tripoli-based Supreme Council of State Khalid al-Mishri.

Among the candidates for the post of prime minister is Fathi Bashaga, the powerful interior minister in Tripoli. Bashaga, a candidate for the main candidates, said the transitional government should be a national unity that unites all Libyans without discrimination.

My candidacy for the post of Prime Minister stems from the experience I gained while I was Minister of Interior, which showed me that there is a possibility of rebuilding state institutions using unused national personnel, he wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, adding that he envisages a government based on national partnership and the competence that ensures geographical balance.

Given the large number of candidates and the high level required to declare a winner, the UN mission is likely to use the lists formed by Libya three regions, with each list consisting of three names nominated for the presidential council and one for the post of prime minister.

Ceasefire monitoring

In an internal document seen by German press agency (dpa), the UN Security Council called on UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to quickly establish and deploy an advanced team in Libya.

The UN mission will oversee the withdrawal of foreign forces from Libya, ensuring that the terms of the October agreement are met and initially focus on an area several hundred kilometers around the coastal city of Sirte. This area would later be expanded.

There will also be a special focus on the main coastal road around Sirte, connecting countries to the west and east. The city is of strategic importance as it lies between the centers of power of both warring parties. It was controlled by a Daesh branch in 2016.

Now, joint police forces will be deployed, replacing militias and mercenaries, and traps and mines will be removed.

The ceasefire agreement reached in October included the withdrawal of foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya within three months, but so far no progress has been made in that regard as the mercenaries remain in Libya despite the expiration of the deadline.

310 Syrian fighters flew to Libya

Mercenaries and foreign weapons have been poured into the country since Putchist General Khalifa Haftar launched his offensive, with Russia and the United Arab Emirates serving as the main suppliers of warlords. According to the UN, there are currently 20,000 foreign forces and / or mercenaries left in Libya.

The Russian Wagner group, which is owned by businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, a figure close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, is known as one of the main groups that sent mercenaries to fight in Libya.

Most of the foreign forces are concentrated around the Jufra air base, held by Haftar forces 500 kilometers (300 miles) south of Tripoli and further west in Al-Watiya.

In June, the United States African Command (AFRICOM) discovered that 2,000 Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Group had acted alongside Haftar forces.

Local sources told the Anadolu Agency (AA) on Friday that Russia transferred about 310 mercenaries from regions controlled by Bashar Assad regime to Syria to fight alongside the ranks of Haftars forces in Libya.

Saying Russia started hiring Syrian mercenaries for Haftar two months ago, despite the peace process in Libya, local sources indicated that Syrians would receive $ 1,000 – $ 1,500 a month.

After receiving their initial training in Syria, the mercenaries were flown to Libya on Thursday from Hmeimim air base in Latakia, western Syria, on a military cargo plane.

The source of the Libyan war income for the Sudanese

Another large group of mercenaries are Sudanese fighters, for whom the Libyan civil war has become a source of income as an alternative to working between difficult conditions in gold mines and an escape from refugee camps.

Sudan, which shares a 330-kilometer (200-mile) border with southeastern Libya, is going through a fragile democratic transition after mass protests in 2019 pushed the military to oust former President Omar al-Bashir. The Darfur region remains war-torn after an uprising against al-Bashir in the early 2000s was brutally suppressed.

A UN report on Sudan released in January 2019 documented that many Arabs from the war-torn region of Darfur were fighting as “individual mercenaries” alongside Libyan warring parties.

According to the Sudan report by UN experts, seen by the AA, Sudanese armed groups have begun to meet their arms and financial needs from Libya and have significantly increased their military capacity by assembling large numbers of fighters as well as new equipment. .

Larger Sudanese militia groups are fighting alongside Haftar.

The report said fighters under Haftar receive $ 1,500 a month, while brokers receive $ 3,000 for each new fighter they recruit.

The UAE was also often reported to have played a role in sending Sudanese mercenaries to war-torn Libya. Human Rights Watch (HRW) in November 2020 stated that some 270 Sudanese workers were lured by the promise of employment in the UAE as security guards and brought to Libya to fight alongside Haftar in the country.

While waiting to work as security guards at air-conditioned skyscrapers or cave centers in Abu Dhabi, Sudanese men were hired by Black Shield Security Services, an Emirati security services company, and shortly afterwards, their passports and telephones. u confiscated.