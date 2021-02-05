Amid rumors of KTR taking over as Telangana CM, KCR party calls meet on Sunday





An expanded state executive committee of Telangana Rashtra Samithi convened in Hyderabad on Sunday amid strong speculation that party president K Chandrasekhar Rao will step down soon and anoint his son KT Rama Rao as the next prime minister of Telangana. An official statement from the party on Friday said the meeting would be held at 2pm on Sunday in Telangana Bhavan, the state-run TRS headquarters, under the leadership of the KCR, as the prime minister is widely known. In addition to members of the state executive committee, the meeting will also be attended by all KCR cabinet colleagues, MPs, MLA and MLC, state-level corporate mayors, Zilla Parishad mayors, mayors, mayors, co-chairs of the central bank district and the district presidents of the cooperative marketing society. The meeting will discuss issues such as the renewal of membership, the appointment of party committees from the village level to the state level and the election of the party president, etc. In addition, arrangements to be made for the development of the parties’ annual plenary on April 27 and other institutional issues will also be discussed at length, the party statement said. The TRS president’s sudden decision to convene a meeting of the state executive committee and invite all key party officials comes at a time when party leaders have spoken openly about KTR becoming the next state prime minister. For the past few days, several party leaders, including ministers and MLAs, have been vying for KTR, the current acting president of TRS, taking over the next prime minister. They said that KTR had all the qualities to become CM. As T assembly deputy chairman Padma Rao described KTR as the incoming prime minister and gave him preliminary congratulations on a public platform, state health minister Eatala Rajender said in an interview with a local TV channel that KTR would soon become CM and he had already performed 90 percent of his fathers’ responsibilities. A senior TRS leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, said there was every possibility that the KTR theme to replace his father as prime minister could come up for discussion at the state executive committee meeting on Sundays. It could be a KCR strategy to see the issue raised at the meeting and he will seek their views before making a decision to declare the KTR as his successor, so that the entire transfer of power from father to son to appear to be a democratic process, the leader said. The executive committee meeting may also discuss changing the party’s organizational structure in order to entrust the new party responsibility to KCRs daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha, who was recently elected as a member of the legislative council and T grandson Harish Rao. However, there is still uncertainty about when the KCR will leave in favor of his son as prime minister. Party leaders are planning to celebrate the 67th birthday of the KCRs on February 17 in a big way, including performing a massive homage with 10,000 guests at Lal Bahadur Stadium in Hyderabad. At the party there is talk that he may hand over power to his son the next day. But it is also rumored that he will resign in favor of KTR at the TRS plenary session to be held on April 27, the party leader quoted above said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos