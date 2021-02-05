Millions of people in the UK are vulnerable to climate change





The health of more than 12 million people in the UK is under threat due to the impacts of climate change, according to a new report published by the Climate Coalition and the Priestley International Climate Center. The report reveals that approximately 1.8 million people in the UK live in areas with a significantly higher risk of flooding. Globally, the harmful effects of the climate crisis are on the rise and in the UK flooding is one of the biggest threats. As well as the immediate risk of death and injury, floods are also deeply traumatic for those affected. Nearly 1 in 3 people reported suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) after their home was flooded. The report also reveals that just under 12 million people in the UK are also at risk from future summer heat waves, especially the elderly or people with pre-existing health conditions such as diabetes or heart disease. The report from the Climate Coalition, whose members include the National Trust, the WWF, the Women’s Institute, Oxfam and the RSPB, says serious health issues related to climate and nature crisis are a reminder of the need to rapidly reduce our emissions. greenhouse gases and achieve a zero carbon economy. The report states that tackling climate change will bring mutual benefits to our health including cleaner air, improved well-being and a reduction in the pressure being placed on the NHS. Tanya Steele, chief executive of the WWF, said: ‘Our mental and physical health is clearly linked to the health of a place we all call home: our planet. Now, however, nature – our life support system – is in free fall, and the climate crisis is making hot waves and major flood events more frequent and more likely. ‘To show true global leadership at this climate summit of the years, the UK Government must take more ambitious steps to achieve our zero objectives and put nature on the path to recovery.’ Clara Goldsmith, Campaign Director at the Climate Coalition added: ‘Failure to quickly and scale to address climate and ecological crises will bring disaster not only to our natural world but also to public health. Governments need to urgently recognize the threat posed by climate change and set recovery on a green path that instills planetary and public health above all else. ‘ Photo Credit – Pixabay

