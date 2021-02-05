Joint Statement Ahead of International Zero Tolerance Day for Female Genital Mutilation – World

Ahead of International Zero Tolerance Day for Female Genital Mutilation, February 6, 2021, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy / Vice-Chairman of the Commission Josep Borrell Fontelles, Vice-President for Values ​​and Transparency, Věra Jouryará, Demography and Democracy, Dubravka Šuica, Equality Commissioner Helena Dalli and International Partnership Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen came together to reaffirm the EU’s strong commitment to eradicating female genital mutilation worldwide; and made the following statement:

“No woman or girl should suffer from violence. Female genital mutilation (FGM) is a serious violation of human rights and an act of violence against women and girls. It is estimated that more than 200 million women and girls worldwide have suffered from FGM. In Europe, at least 600,000 women and girls are living with the consequences of FGM, often severely affecting their health and well-being, even endangering their lives. COVID-19 has disrupted prevention programs, seriously undermining progress toward reducing this heinous practice. Every step back puts thousands of women and girls at risk.

FGM cannot be justified as a cultural or traditional practice – it is a crime and a violation of human rights. Many people and communities are abandoning FGM. Change is possible, and it is happening.

Preventing gender-based violence and protecting survivors is at the heart of Union policy.

In accordance with the EU Action Plan on Human Rights and Democracy 2020-2024*, EU Strategy for Gender Equality 2020-2025 and Gender Action Plan III, we are committed to stepping up our actions to end FGM in Europe and globally. For this, we support and work together with survivors, affected families and communities, experts and policymakers to end FGM. This year, we will present a legal proposal to prevent and combat specific forms of gender-based violence and a specific Recommendation on the Prevention of Harmful Practices. The future EU Strategy on the Rights of the Child will make further concrete recommendations to effectively prevent and end FGM, inside and outside the EU. Both women and men play a crucial role in abandoning FGM. Nothing can justify this violence against women and girls and no one should be silent. *

We remain more committed than ever in our work to end all forms of violence against women. Can not wait. We owe this to the woman and the girl in danger. ”

Wallpapers

Female genital mutilation (FGM) involves all procedures involving the partial or total removal of the female external genitalia or other female genital mutilation for non-medical reasons as defined by the World Health Organization. FGM is a worldwide issue, which also exists in Europe. An estimated 180,000 girls in 13 European countries alone are at risk of being mutilated while 600,000 women are living with the consequences of FGM in Europe. FGM is erroneously performed for a variety of cultural, religious or social reasons on young girls between infancy and 15 years of age. FGM is a form of child abuse and violence against women and girls; has severe short-term and long-term physical and psychological consequences.

Criminalization of FGM is required according to Council of Europe convention to prevent and combat violence against women and domestic violence. The Convention has been signed by all EU Member States and has been ratified by 21 Member States to date. The Commission has worked with the Council on EU accession to the Convention. If the Istanbul Convention remains blocked in the Council, the Commission will present a new proposal to prevent and combat gender-based violence in 2021. The Commission will also propose to expand the list of euro crimes to include all forms of crime of hatred and hate speech

1989 UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, in which all EU Member States are, also condemns FGM as a form of violence against girls.

The European Union remains committed to the full implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which addresses FGM through its Gender Equality Goal 5 and Specific Goal 5.3 to eliminate harmful practices.

In the context of external action and development cooperation, the completion of the FGM continues to be a key action under EU Action Plan for Human Rights and Democracy 2020-2024 and the Gender Action Plan 2021-2025. This is reflected in concrete actions, for example, through support for the UNFPA / UNICEF Joint Global Program to Abandon Female Genital Mutilation through the Africa Regional Initiative, which cost € 10 million to address the practice in 18 partner countries.

The Commission is planning to introduce a legislative proposal to prevent and combat specific forms of gender-based violence. The Commission will also propose a specific Recommendation on the prevention of harmful practices. In addition, the EU continues to provide funding through the Daphne start of EU programs for projects aimed at combating gender-based violence, including FGM. The future EU strategy on the rights of the child will cover both internal and external action. It will include actions to prevent and respond to violence against children, both internally and externally in the EU.

The new Migration and Asylum Pact introduced by the Commission in September 2020 also aims to strengthen the protection measures available to persons with disabilities and ensure the right to international protection for women and girls who fear persecution or face danger. of FGM suffering

For more information

To learn more about female genital mutilation and what the European Union is doing to eliminate this practice, see Questions and Answers.

Searches by European Institute for Gender Equality on the prevalence of female genital mutilation in the European Union and a study on the prevalence of FGM in Belgium, Greece, France, Italy, Cyprus and Malta.

FGM study: More girls at risk but community opposition is growing

Myth-destroying female genital mutilation (FGM) – Fact sheet