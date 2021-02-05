Court rejects bid for Indyref2 decision as ‘hypothetical, academic and premature’





A LEGAL attempt to find out if Holyrood has the power to hold a second independence referendum has been dismissed out of court as “hypothetical, academic and premature”.

Ms Carmichael said activist Michael Keatings also had no stance on bringing the case to Session Court.

However, in a 72-page opinion, Lady Carmichael said the question of whether Holyrood could hold an independence vote without Westminster’s consent could eventually be returned to the court at a later stage. Mr Keatings, who argued that he and other voters should have known the legal position before the May election, is expected to appeal to the House Interior House. The decision sparked a row within the SNP over the party’s approach to independence. The SNP leadership last month published an 11-point plan for Indyref2 based on a pro-independence majority that was re-elected in May. He said that if Boris Johnson refused to transfer referendum powers to Holyrood under Section 30 of the 1998 Scotland Act, MSPs would pass their Reference Bill despite and dare the UK Government to challenge it in the Supreme Court of MB. SNP Senior MP Angus Brendan MacNeil, who has argued that the leadership should make the election a de facto Indyref2, wrote on Twitter following the court ruling: “There is no guarantee at all that there can be an Independence referendum in 5 years. future of the Scottish Parliament … “Do I feel lucky? #gamble # 11 points. ” READ MORE: Calls as SNP ministers withdraw Covid support from Scottish press In a crowd-funded action, Mr Keatings had asked the Session Court for a decision on whether the Scottish Parliament had the power to hold an unilateral independence referendum. The Scotland Act of 1998 which brought about devolution clearly states that the Union between Scotland and England is a matter reserved for Westminster. Yet some academics argue Holyrood may still hold a non-binding vote on independence, though one that did not necessarily lead to the termination of the Union. Mr Keatings has also asked for a statement as to whether the SNP government’s proposed referendum bill – which has not yet been published – would not be ultra vires. Lady Carmichael said Mr Keatings’ action was “hypothetical, academic and premature, and the follower no longer has the foot to bring it up”. She said the lack of concrete legislation for the referendum left the court unable to decide on it, but added: “I would have reached the same conclusion even if a bill had been available for consideration.” READ MORE: Alex Salmond investigation: Nicola Sturgeon husband Peter Murrell to testify after threatening coercion She continued: “However, it is important that issues that may be the subject of political debate and campaigning in the democratic process be allowed to unfold and elaborate in the political process, and that courts intervene only when they need to do so to fulfill their function. their as guardians of the rule of law. “The courts will clearly intervene to determine the illegal allegations. “When, however, there are no illegal allegations, and the court is required to rule on the rule of law in an area that is the subject of current political debate and controversy, it will be important to ensure that the question of whether an answer is sought to defend the rule of law is addressed precisely. ”







