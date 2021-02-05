Nine firms are bidding to renovate New Delhi Railway Station





Indian Railways has announced that a total of nine international and domestic corporations have participated in an effort to renovate New Delhi Railway Station. Some of the participating firms include Adani Railway Transport, Infrastructure Investments ISQ Asia and GMR Roads. Other companies, such as Anchorage Infrastructure Investments, BIF IV India Infrastructure, Omaxe Limited, Elpis Ventures and Kalpataru Power Transmission, participated in the quote request (RFQ) for the station restoration project. According to a PTI report, the technical assessment for these companies will now be conducted. In the next phase, the Railway Land Development Authority (RLDA) will submit the RFP request to the selected applicants who qualify for the technical process. Pre-bid meetings and virtual road shows were also held to explain the stakeholders of the numerous developments and to get their feedback. The resettlement of NDLS, a key RLDA project, is the first to be undertaken on the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) concept in Indias Delhi-NCR. The project will be developed on a DBFOT model with a capital expenditure of approximately $ 680 million. The new station will be ready in about four years, with the concession period set for 60 years.



The developer will receive some revenue streams from the redevelopment project such as real estate rights revenue. Strategically located in the heart of New Delhi, the new station will feature dome-shaped terminal buildings as well as two entry-level arrival and departure areas. The complex will include two multi-modal transport hubs on each side, a 40-storey twin tower and a pedestrian boulevard. The development plan also includes cycle trails, pedestrian movement and green tracks. The new station will be connected to Delhi-NCR via the Yellow Line and to Indira Gandhi International Airport via the Delhi Metro Airport Express Line. DTC bus stops will also be present on both sides of the station. The redeveloped station project will cover an area of ​​120 hectares, of which 88 hectares will be planned in phase one of the project. The master plan will be approved by the RLDA. The same PTI report reveals that an Apex Committee has also been set up under the chairmanship of Delhi Lieutenant Governor to expedite approvals and permits. Similar companies PROMEC Production and Testing of Bogie Train

