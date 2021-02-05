This is how much dose of Covid-19 vaccine each province will receive





Cape Town Across the country, provincial health departments are making efforts to prepare for the first phase of Covid-19 vaccination. Most provinces have expressed hope to start with their Covid-19 vaccines by February 15 or sooner. Here is how much dose Covid-19 each province will receive: Western cape The Western Cape Health Department will receive 35,000 doses for the public sector and 58,000 for the private sector. The province wants the vaccines brought to Cape Medical Depots and the vaccines will be distributed from there. Ninety-three vaccine refrigerators are expected to be delivered this week and the vaccine card is being printed. Vaccine facilities should be accredited, as should the people who will do the vaccinations. Gauteng You will receive 85,500 doses for the public health sector and 130,000 for the private sector. The province has 224 vaccination sites and 808 vaccinators. The first spread will start at Chris Baragwanath Hospital and will then be distributed to other vaccination facilities and hospitals. The second phase is expected to begin in April. KwaZulu-Natal The province has 163,256 qualified health personnel for inoculation. The distribution program is scheduled to begin on February 14th. Phase 1 will see health workers and support staff in direct contact with Covid-19 patients receiving the vaccine. Phase 2 will be those who are not in direct contact with patients. Limpopo The Limpopo government says the province will receive 44,526 doses distributed by February 15th. The province has already identified 39 sites where the process will take place. According to the province, there will be a shortage of just over 6,000 and some staff will not get the vaccine right away. The province says it can successfully complete the first phase of the vaccination campaign within three weeks of receiving the doses. Northern Cape About 14,000 doses of Covishield vaccine are expected to arrive in the province. Healthcare workers will be vaccinated at 15 vaccination sites. The vaccination program will begin at Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital in Kimberley, with the immunization of approximately 2,000 health care workers on February 10th. Primary health care clinics and community health care centers will receive 1,790 doses from 1 March, while 1,310 doses will be reserved for all other clinical support staff. North West About 35,000 health care workers need to be vaccinated in the province, 23,000 in public health institutions. The province plans to administer about 500 doses of the vaccine in each of the 21 designated vaccination sites each day. At least 23,000 public sector healthcare practitioners and 11,000 private sector practitioners, including specialists, doctors and nurses, will be targeted for the first phase of vaccination. Mpumalanga The Mpumalanga Provincial Health Department is expected to receive over 30,000 doses of the vaccine by next week. Health care workers will be inoculated at 26 hospitals across the province. Eastern Cape 60,500 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine have been distributed to the Eastern Cape. Eight storage facilities have already been set up. The provincial government aims to vaccinate 3.7 million people in six to nine months. The vaccine is expected to arrive in the Eastern Cape in about two or three weeks. Over 500 vaccinators are being trained. Free State The province was still finalizing its plan, with Prime Minister Sisi Ntombela to reveal details on February 10th. The Department of Free State Health has announced that 47 vaccination sites have been identified for the first phase of distribution. Health care workers in the Free State will be among those across the country who receive the India vaccine as part of the first phase of its distribution to front-line workers.







