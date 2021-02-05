This is how much dose of Covid-19 vaccine each province will receive

Cape Town Across the country, provincial health departments are making efforts to prepare for the first phase of Covid-19 vaccination.
Most provinces have expressed hope to start with their Covid-19 vaccines by February 15 or sooner.
Here is how much dose Covid-19 each province will receive:
Western cape
- The Western Cape Health Department will receive 35,000 doses for the public sector and 58,000 for the private sector.
- The province wants the vaccines brought to Cape Medical Depots and the vaccines will be distributed from there.
- Ninety-three vaccine refrigerators are expected to be delivered this week and the vaccine card is being printed.
- Vaccine facilities should be accredited, as should the people who will do the vaccinations.
Gauteng
- You will receive 85,500 doses for the public health sector and 130,000 for the private sector.
- The province has 224 vaccination sites and 808 vaccinators.
- The first spread will start at Chris Baragwanath Hospital and will then be distributed to other vaccination facilities and hospitals.
- The second phase is expected to begin in April.
KwaZulu-Natal
- The province has 163,256 qualified health personnel for inoculation.
- The distribution program is scheduled to begin on February 14th.
- Phase 1 will see health workers and support staff in direct contact with Covid-19 patients receiving the vaccine.
- Phase 2 will be those who are not in direct contact with patients.
Limpopo
- The Limpopo government says the province will receive 44,526 doses distributed by February 15th.
- The province has already identified 39 sites where the process will take place.
- According to the province, there will be a shortage of just over 6,000 and some staff will not get the vaccine right away.
- The province says it can successfully complete the first phase of the vaccination campaign within three weeks of receiving the doses.
Northern Cape
- About 14,000 doses of Covishield vaccine are expected to arrive in the province.
- Healthcare workers will be vaccinated at 15 vaccination sites.
- The vaccination program will begin at Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital in Kimberley, with the immunization of approximately 2,000 health care workers on February 10th.
- Primary health care clinics and community health care centers will receive 1,790 doses from 1 March, while 1,310 doses will be reserved for all other clinical support staff.
North West
- About 35,000 health care workers need to be vaccinated in the province, 23,000 in public health institutions.
- The province plans to administer about 500 doses of the vaccine in each of the 21 designated vaccination sites each day.
- At least 23,000 public sector healthcare practitioners and 11,000 private sector practitioners, including specialists, doctors and nurses, will be targeted for the first phase of vaccination.
Mpumalanga
- The Mpumalanga Provincial Health Department is expected to receive over 30,000 doses of the vaccine by next week.
- Health care workers will be inoculated at 26 hospitals across the province.
Eastern Cape
- 60,500 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine have been distributed to the Eastern Cape.
- Eight storage facilities have already been set up.
- The provincial government aims to vaccinate 3.7 million people in six to nine months.
- The vaccine is expected to arrive in the Eastern Cape in about two or three weeks.
- Over 500 vaccinators are being trained.
Free State
- The province was still finalizing its plan, with Prime Minister Sisi Ntombela to reveal details on February 10th.
- The Department of Free State Health has announced that 47 vaccination sites have been identified for the first phase of distribution.
- Health care workers in the Free State will be among those across the country who receive the India vaccine as part of the first phase of its distribution to front-line workers.