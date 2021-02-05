Gov. Evers announces budget proposals to help Wisconsin farmers





Jaymes Langrehr Posted: Updated: STEVE APPLICATION Madison, Wis. – Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says his next budget proposal will include more than $ 43 million for the state’s agricultural industry and farm families. “Our agricultural industry is the past and present of Wisconsin and will be our future,” Gov. Evers in a statement announcing the plan. “Our proud history of agriculture is essential to the culture and people of our state, and Wisconsin farmers have carried and sustained our state economy for generations.” The governor’s office says the proposal will aim to expand market opportunities for Wisconsin farms, support new and innovative farming practices, strengthen the agricultural workforce, connect local food producers with banks and food pantries, and support mental health and well-being of farmers. “It’s time to unite in this fight for Wisconsins farmers and their families and agricultural industries to ensure the future economic prosperity of our rural communities and our entire state,” Gov. said. Evers in the statement. Among the proposals included in the governor’s budget plan: Establish and fund the Wisconsin Agricultural Export Initiative

Funding for the Dairy Processor Grant Program by $ 1.2 million over the biennial

$ 20 million investment to help connect Wisconsin food banks and pantries with Wisconsin manufacturers to provide food for families experiencing food insecurity

Funding the Farm-to-School Grant Program to receive fresh, nutritious, locally produced food in children’s dishes at school cafeterias throughout Wisconsin

Establish and fund the Farm-to-Fork program to establish links between farmers and non-school subjects interested in purchasing local food for their cafeterias

Raise funds for the Buy Local program, Buy Wisconsin, a grant program that funds local food efforts to increase sales of Wisconsin-produced agricultural products.

Provide Extra Funding for Something Special by Wisconsin, a brand marketing program available to businesses that can attribute at least 50 percent of their ingredients, production, or processing activities to Wisconsin

Establish and fund a Small Farm Diversity Grant Program designed to support producers by adding new products, increasing product production in countries where market opportunities exist, or starting a whole new agricultural operation

Establish a Grant Processor Grant program to target the needs of the meat industry, foster innovation, and expand overall meat processing capacity in Wisconsins.

Establish and fund a Meat Talent Development Program to specifically target the development of the meat industry workforce and help foster growth in the Wisconsins meat processing industry.

Addition of Additional Food Inspector Positions in DATCP to ensure a safe and secure food supply

Establishment and funding of a Value Added Agricultural Grant Program, which would provide educational and technical assistance related to the production of value-added agricultural products, such as organic farming and best practices related to grazing

Provide additional funding for counties in order to support three conservation staff for each county

Increase funding for the Producer-led Water Basin Grant Program, which supports collaborative farming groups to address local water issues

Establish and fund Water Supervision Grants that provide support to third parties assisting farmers with water management

Establish and fund a Conservation Grant Program that supports farmers seeking to move to more environmentally sustainable farming practices

Provide funding to support additional UW-Extension specialists and county agents who provide on-site technical assistance and research to support manufacturers throughout Wisconsin.

Establish a new regional farmer mental health program to help increase farmers’ access to mental health support services, coordinate local and regional peer support programs, and provide counseling and assistance to Wisconsin farmers.

Provide ongoing funding for the Farmers Mental Health Assistance Program, which supports a 24/7 counseling service, tele-counseling sessions, counseling vouchers, and the construction of farmer support networks. Evers is set to unveil his full 2021-2023 budget proposal at a nationwide address on Tuesday, February 16th. COPYRIGHT 2021 FROM CHANNEL 3000. T ALL TIGHT RESERVED RIGHTS. THIS MATERIAL CANNOT BE PUBLISHED, TREATED, REVISED OR RESISTED.







