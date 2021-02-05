No need to ‘start in Square One’: FDA plans to set up fast track for COVID vaccines, drugs against variants

New variants of the coronavirus have prompted manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines to begin developing updates to their existing offerings. To speed up their journey to a pandemic-tired audience, the FDA says it is developing accelerated review rules for the following photos.

The FDA is working on guidelines for the types of data needed to support changes to COVID-19 vaccines. The new rules would provide reorganized clinical programs that could demonstrate an immune response to new variants and could be executed quickly, FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said. tha in a statement Thursday.

The draft plan could come in two or three weeks, Politico reported, citing four people familiar with the agencies’ internal discussions.

electronic book

Industry Overviews for Pharmaceutical Traders To build credible relationships and drive successful results for customers and partners, marketers in the pharmaceutical industry need to use tools and technology to innovate, better inform and overcome challenges. Get the e-book and learn how to deliver best customer center experiences.

Updating vaccines with new variants, while maintaining them is not new territory for the FDA. Influenza shots are modified each year to target different circulating strains. Woodcock said the FDA will utilize the right track experience for vaccines against the new SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Of course, the pandemic requires a faster turnaround, so a new regulatory review process is needed.

Despite the urgency, FDA officials still believe the Independent Expert Advisory Committee should assess the reinforcing shocks, Woodcock tha at a news conference Thursday, according to The Wall Street Journal.Pfizer and BioNTechs BNT162b2 and Modernas mRNA-1273 have already gone through that public discussion process once before gaining their emergency use authorizations from the FDA.

RELATED: First Moderna, now Pfizer-BioNTech working on boosting amid rising COVID-19 variants

As the agency works to detail the exact data needed to test COVID-19 amplifier photos, one thing is clear: We do not believe we will need to start in the first square with any of these products we accept that we are in a pandemic and we need to arm healthcare providers with the most appropriate tools to combat this pandemic on the front lines, Woodcock said.

To date, Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna are already studying amplifier files for their authorized mRNA vaccines to treat new, more contagious variants of SARS-CoV-2.

Woodcock stressed that the information now available shows that these existing vaccines effectively protect people against variants. Moderna previously found variant B.1.351 which was first found in South Africa in a sixfold reduction in the neutralization titers of its vaccines although the stroke remains protective.

BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin has said his company could come up with a hit for a new variant in about six weeks.

CureVac has just teamed up with GlaxoSmithKline to develop the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine covering multiple variants or potentially amplifying shots for CureVac’s existing candidate, CVnCoV, to treat them. CVnCoV is currently in testing phase 3.

RELATED: Modern to try different boosting blows against South African coronavirus variant

In addition to vaccines, the FDA also develops guidelines for monoclonal antibodies and virus-targeted diagnostics amid concerns that they may not work against newer variants.

Eli Lillys abCellera partner, bamlanivimab and Regenerons REGN-COV2 two-drug cocktail, are authorized to treat COVID in an outpatient setting. And a combination of Lilly adding etesevimab licensed by Junshi Biosciences has been shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization and COVID-19 deaths in high-risk patients.

But a recent study by a team at Columbia University found neither solo bamlanivimab nor its combination etesevimab could neutralize variant B.1.351 in the laboratory. Casirivimab, an ingredient in the Regeneron cocktail, also had a noticeable reduction in its ability to contain the variant, although the combination was still effective.