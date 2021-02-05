International
US: Biden outlines immediate foreign policy goals | News | DW
U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday heralded a new era as he assured the viewing world that “America is back.”
In his first diplomatic speech since becoming president, Biden signaled a senseless approach to China and Russia, urging Myanmar military leaders to end the coup, saying the US would no longer support Saudi offensives in Yemen and stopped the withdrawal of American troops to Germany.
As part of a list of policies in stark contrast to Donald Trump, he also announced a more open policy regarding refugee admissions.
‘Advancing authoritarianism’
Speaking at the State Department, Biden said: “The American leadership must fulfill this new moment in the advancement of authoritarianism, including China’s growing ambitions to rival the United States and Russia’s determination to undermine and undermine our democracy. “
“Investing in our diplomacy is not something we do just because it’s the right thing to do for the world,” he continued. “We do it in order to live in peace, security and prosperity.”
Keeping troops in Germany for now
President Biden has halted Donald Trump’s plans to withdraw US troops from Germany.
Biden said the withdrawal would be halted until Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin conducted an extensive review of the United States’ global military presence.
Last year, then-President Trump announced he would withdraw about 9,500 of the roughly 34,500 American troops currently stationed in Germany.
Trump announced the cuts after repeatedly criticizing the NATO ally’s defense budget, which is growing but remains far from the alliance target of 2% of GDP.
Russia is no longer ‘spinning’
Biden said he would not accept the tactics of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s strong wing against the West. He also called for the unconditional release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who was earlier this week on a lengthy prison term.
“I made it clear to President Putin, in a very different way from my predecessor, that the days of the United States rolling in the face of Russia’s aggressive actions, interfering in our elections, cyberattacks, poisoning its citizens, are over. he said.
Biden also gave a harsh defense to Navalny and harshly criticized the Kremlin’s treatment of the opposition leader.
Navalny barely escaped death after being poisoned last year. He, along with the EU, blames the Russian security services for the nerve agent attack.
Russia has also used harsh tactics against those protesting on behalf of Navalny.
“Russia’s efforts to suppress freedom of expression and peaceful assembly are a matter of deep concern to us and the international community,” Biden said. “Mr Navalny, like all Russian citizens, is entitled to his rights under the Russian constitution. He has been targeted for exposing corruption. He should be released immediately and unconditionally.”
We must ‘face China’
Trump had initially sought a warm relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping. However, changes in trade, Hong Kong, and what the U.S. military called China’s destabilizing and aggressive behavior in the South China Sea sparked a rift between the two nations that has yet to heal.
Beijing, which is expanding its military and seeking to increase its global influence, is the United States’ “most serious competitor,” according to Biden.
“We will confront China’s economic abuses, oppose its aggressive and coercive action to push back China’s attack on human rights, intellectual property and global governance,” he said, before offering a olive branch: “But we are ready to work with Beijing when it is in America ‘s interest to do so.”
The generals of Myanmar have to go
Biden said the United States was working with allies and partners to address the military coup in Myanmar, which began Monday.
“There can be no doubt, in a democracy, the force should never seek to undo the will of the people or try to erase the result of a credible election,” Biden said, referring to last November’s vote that saw Nobel Laureate in Peace Suu Kyi gain a big slide.
National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the White House was considering targeted sanctions against individuals and entities controlled by the military.
Demanding an end to the conflict in Yemen
President Biden said the United States was ending its support for a five-year Saudi-led military offensive in Yemen that has deepened suffering in the Arabian Peninsula’s poorest country.
“The war has created a humanitarian and strategic catastrophe,” Biden told diplomats. “This war must end.”
The move comes as a rebuke to Saudi Arabia, a global oil giant and strategic partner of the US.
More refugees to be accepted
Joe Biden also wants to increase annual refugee admissions to 125,000 in the next fiscal year, a more than eightfold increase after former President Trump lowered levels to historic lows.
Biden said he would pass an executive order to increase the ability to accept refugees in the face of “unprecedented global need”.
Trump portrayed refugees as a security threat and a drain on resources.
“It will take time to rebuild what has been damaged so much,” Biden said. “But that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”
ti / msh (AP, Reuters)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]