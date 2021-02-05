US: Biden outlines immediate foreign policy goals | News | DW

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday heralded a new era as he assured the viewing world that “America is back.”

In his first diplomatic speech since becoming president, Biden signaled a senseless approach to China and Russia, urging Myanmar military leaders to end the coup, saying the US would no longer support Saudi offensives in Yemen and stopped the withdrawal of American troops to Germany.

As part of a list of policies in stark contrast to Donald Trump, he also announced a more open policy regarding refugee admissions.

‘Advancing authoritarianism’

Speaking at the State Department, Biden said: “The American leadership must fulfill this new moment in the advancement of authoritarianism, including China’s growing ambitions to rival the United States and Russia’s determination to undermine and undermine our democracy. “

“Investing in our diplomacy is not something we do just because it’s the right thing to do for the world,” he continued. “We do it in order to live in peace, security and prosperity.”

Keeping troops in Germany for now

President Biden has halted Donald Trump’s plans to withdraw US troops from Germany.

Biden said the withdrawal would be halted until Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin conducted an extensive review of the United States’ global military presence.

Last year, then-President Trump announced he would withdraw about 9,500 of the roughly 34,500 American troops currently stationed in Germany.

Trump announced the cuts after repeatedly criticizing the NATO ally’s defense budget, which is growing but remains far from the alliance target of 2% of GDP.

Russia is no longer ‘spinning’

Biden said he would not accept the tactics of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s strong wing against the West. He also called for the unconditional release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who was earlier this week on a lengthy prison term.

“I made it clear to President Putin, in a very different way from my predecessor, that the days of the United States rolling in the face of Russia’s aggressive actions, interfering in our elections, cyberattacks, poisoning its citizens, are over. he said.

Biden also gave a harsh defense to Navalny and harshly criticized the Kremlin’s treatment of the opposition leader.

Navalny barely escaped death after being poisoned last year. He, along with the EU, blames the Russian security services for the nerve agent attack.

Russia has also used harsh tactics against those protesting on behalf of Navalny.

“Russia’s efforts to suppress freedom of expression and peaceful assembly are a matter of deep concern to us and the international community,” Biden said. “Mr Navalny, like all Russian citizens, is entitled to his rights under the Russian constitution. He has been targeted for exposing corruption. He should be released immediately and unconditionally.”

We must ‘face China’

Trump had initially sought a warm relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping. However, changes in trade, Hong Kong, and what the U.S. military called China’s destabilizing and aggressive behavior in the South China Sea sparked a rift between the two nations that has yet to heal.

Beijing, which is expanding its military and seeking to increase its global influence, is the United States’ “most serious competitor,” according to Biden.

“We will confront China’s economic abuses, oppose its aggressive and coercive action to push back China’s attack on human rights, intellectual property and global governance,” he said, before offering a olive branch: “But we are ready to work with Beijing when it is in America ‘s interest to do so.”

The generals of Myanmar have to go

Biden said the United States was working with allies and partners to address the military coup in Myanmar, which began Monday.

“There can be no doubt, in a democracy, the force should never seek to undo the will of the people or try to erase the result of a credible election,” Biden said, referring to last November’s vote that saw Nobel Laureate in Peace Suu Kyi gain a big slide.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the White House was considering targeted sanctions against individuals and entities controlled by the military.

Demanding an end to the conflict in Yemen

President Biden said the United States was ending its support for a five-year Saudi-led military offensive in Yemen that has deepened suffering in the Arabian Peninsula’s poorest country.

“The war has created a humanitarian and strategic catastrophe,” Biden told diplomats. “This war must end.”

The move comes as a rebuke to Saudi Arabia, a global oil giant and strategic partner of the US.

More refugees to be accepted

Joe Biden also wants to increase annual refugee admissions to 125,000 in the next fiscal year, a more than eightfold increase after former President Trump lowered levels to historic lows.

Biden said he would pass an executive order to increase the ability to accept refugees in the face of “unprecedented global need”.

Trump portrayed refugees as a security threat and a drain on resources.

“It will take time to rebuild what has been damaged so much,” Biden said. “But that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”

ti / msh (AP, Reuters)