Denmark and Sweden seek to implement digital vaccine passports





The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has severely restricted commercial air travel for almost a year now. This has led to financial war for many industries, but especially for tourism. This sector often depends on overseas visitors, but opportunities to travel abroad have been minimal in recent months. Now, countries such as Denmark and Sweden are seeking to implement digital vaccine passports to allow their citizens to travel abroad once again. Announcements earlier this week According to Guardian, Denmark announced its intention to start developing digital vaccine passports for its citizens on Wednesday this week. Sweden, its Scandinavian neighbor, followed suit with a similar announcement yesterday. These electronic certificates would allow their residents to visit countries that require overseas visitors to produce coronavirus vaccination evidence. It may happen that certain airlines implement a similar policy in the future. For example, Qanta CEO Alan Joyce has previously been particularly vocal on the issue. Proposed additional use elsewhere Plans by Denmark and Sweden to implement vaccine passports may also have an impact in areas beyond commercial aviation. Indeed, Scandinavian countries have hinted that digital certificates can also be used to access sporting or cultural events. Stay informed:Sign up for ourdaily aviation news. This can be crucial to allow such events to return to full capacity if attendees can prove to everyone that they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. Because of this, organizers can hope that they will no longer need to limit capacity to a certain percentage based on what calculates the social distance between spectators at sports or entertainment venues. To use a sporting example, UEFA (Union of European Football Associations) does not want to delay the once-postponed 2020 European Championship beyond this summer. As such, vaccine passports can be particularly welcome news for Danish and Swedish football fans! However, the use of vaccine passports beyond the fields of commercial aviation is the subject of further research. In particular, the Danish government is eager to investigate “whether vaccinated people can still transmit the virus”. Different time limits The two countries have a common goal in wanting to issue digital vaccine passports. However, it seems that the spread in each of these Nordic nations will change. Denmark intends to take immediate action, with initial plans to publish an online vaccination registry by the end of the month. It will then work on a longer-term technical solution. Interim Finance Minister Morten Bdskov hopes this “contributes to a gradual, sound and appropriate reopening”. Meanwhile, the Swedish government hopes to have enough infrastructure to digitally issue vaccine passports by June. Anders Ygeman, his minister for digital development, hopes that “with a digital vaccine certificate, it will be quick and easy to try a completed vaccination”. What do you do with the plans of Denmark and Sweden to implement digital vaccine passports? Tell us your thoughts in the comments.

