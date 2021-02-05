Connect with us

China hits after UK media regulator revokes TV license from Chinese state broadcaster

The BBC and the Chinese state broadcaster are at the center of the latest political clash between the UK and China, with Beijing sailing further action against the British Broadcasting Corporation and accusing it of fake news.

The crackdown on the BBC comes a day after Ofcom, the UK media regulator, stripped China state broadcaster of the right to broadcast in the UK after an investigation revealed the channel was controlled by the Chinese Communist Party.

Ofcom said Star China Media Limited, which held the license to broadcast China Global Television Network, or CGTN, in the UK, had no editorial responsibility over the content of the stores. This is contrary to UK law which requires broadcasting licensees to have editorial autonomy over what they broadcast.

The regulator said it also had to reject a license transfer request from Star China Media to another entity, called CGTN Corporation, for the same reason.

We are unable to approve the license transfer application to China Television Global Corporation because it is ultimately controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, which is not allowed under UK broadcasting law, Ofcom said.

In what was seen as good revenge for the UK state broadcaster, which has full editorial autonomy from the UK government Beijing attacked the BBC at a daily press conference on Friday, accusing it of ideological motives.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman accused the BBC of false news after the broadcaster aired critical reports on the Chinese state. The BBC has reported extensively on the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic in China, as well as the state treatment of the Uighur Muslim minority in Xinjiang province.

China has been accused of oppressing Uighurs in an ethical cleansing campaign, including the use of forced sterilization and forced labor. China denies the allegations.

Read more: Global call for UN to investigate forced birth control for Uyghurs

This is fake news with typical ideological bias, which has resulted in a weak impact, he said Chinese Foreign Ministry on Friday, demanding a public apology and a ban on what it considers China’s dirty cover.

China reserves the right to take further action against the BBC, the Chinese foreign ministry added.

China has not hesitated to take action against Western journalists in the past. In March 2020, China said it would expel journalists working for the New York Times, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal, which is owned by Dow Jones, MarketWatchs parent company.

The Ofcoms decision is a major blow to CGTN, which chose London as one of its main global bases outside China, along with Washington, DC and Nairobi. The new CGTN office in London opened less than two years ago.

MarketWatch has reached out to the BBC for comment.

